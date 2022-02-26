Ukraine ministry has ties to Columbus

Editor’s note: The names of the missionary leaders and specific location of Arise! Ukraine have been omitted from the story due to safety and privacy concerns.

Amid the recent invasion of Ukraine, a Ukraine-based ministry has ties to a Columbus church.

Arise! Ukraine is a nonprofit ministry established in 1997. There are several programs in the ministry, including ones focused on youth, refugees, orphans and drug/alcohol rehabilitation. There are also a variety of camps and prayer summits, and they help purchase wood, coal and food for poor individuals.

The Columbus First Baptist Church supports Arise! Ukraine, according to Jill Fremarek. Fremarek serves on the church’s missionary board. Each board member represents a different mission, with Fremarek representing the Ukraine mission. The founder of the missionary is also a family friend of Fremarek’s.

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday. Airstrikes were unleashed on cities and military bases. On Friday, The Associated Press reported, Russian troops attacked Ukraine’s capital with explosions and gunfire being heard throughout the city. According to a Feb. 25 report from the AP, it’s unclear how much of Ukraine is still under control and how much Russian forces have seized. The United States has announced sanctions against Russia, as have other nations.

Arise! Ukraine missionary leaders told the Columbus First Baptist Church that they woke up to bombs going off nearby.

“They said thousands are leaving the country,” Fremarek said. “Fuel for cars is disappearing quickly and long lines are at the stores. Local residents stand in line at the pharmacies, cars are leaving cities by the hour, and (they are) told to be out of buildings from 7 to 10 p.m. since bombings can occur. And they are praying and fasting.”

Columbus First Baptist Church Pastor Bucky Erwin said that the missionary leaders have decided to stay in the Ukraine.

“There are certainly many, many physical needs and spiritual needs, so they just feel compelled to stay for both,” Erwin said. “They're helping with anything from groceries, medicines, hygiene. Any kind of physical need, whether that be food, clothing, shelter, drink, warmth, heat. …They're trying to have supplies as much as they can, so that they can not only help the people, but also prevent the long lines. They are committed to diligently praying day by day, as a church. They're meeting daily at different times for prayer.”

Erwin noted that in the midst of the fear, uncertainty and unrest, the missionary leaders are serving as faithful witnesses of the gospel.

“As their world’s fallen apart over there, we have a message of hope and life in the gospel of Christ,” Erwin said. “We're praying, particularly for our missionaries, as they provide physical needs. Also, having that opportunity and the courage and the compassion to tell them of the hope of eternal life.”

There’s an eight hour time difference between Columbus and the Ukraine, so updates are delayed and communication is uncertain there. Fremarek said on Friday morning that she had not received further news from the missionary.

Those wanting to give monetary donations to Arise! Ukraine can do so through their website, ariseukr.com/giving.

The Columbus First Baptist Church will also being accepting donations in the form of checks written out to the church but designated for Arise! Ukraine.

“The next two Sundays we will take up some special offerings for them. And then we'll be able to send that shortly to them to help with some of their needs,” Erwin said.

Fremarek and Erwin indicated that church members have been praying for the Ukraine and missionary leaders, and Columbus community members can as well.

“Obviously my heart breaks for the country and the people there,” Fremarek said. “God is sovereign and we just keep praying.”

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

