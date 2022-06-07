Unbiased Pre-Medicare program planned June 23

Mary Loftis knows folks born in 1957 or 1958 are probably getting lots of mail right now.

And that mail is most likely about Medicare insurance.

Such mail can leave recipients wondering if they’re going to fill out paperwork correctly. It can be tough for parents or friends trying to help a loved one wade through the paper blizzard.

That’s where Loftis can help.

Loftis is a Nebraska State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) counselor and she’s planning an informational presentation on pre-Medicare issues.

The public is invited to the program starting at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 23, in the UNL Nebraska Extension in Dodge County office, 1206 W. 23rd St., Fremont. This is a free, informational program and nothing will be marketed or sold.

Topics include:

• How and when to apply for Medicare.

• Do you want to keep working and delay Medicare, then what?

• What is meant by Part A, Part E and Part D?

• What are those Medicare Advantage plans that are on TV?

• Do you need Medicare or supplemental insurance?

• What do you need to consider when choosing a plan?

Information also will be provided on how people can protect themselves from scammers.

“Medicare is confusing with all the different options,” Loftis told the Tribune. “Attending one of these SHIP-sponsored events will provide you with unbiased options and information. Absolutely no selling.”

Loftis encourages attendees to bring a friend or sibling.

“Four ears are better than two to understand Medicare options,” Loftis said.

Space is limited. To provide an adequate number of handouts, please RSVP by noon, Thursday, June 23, to the UNL Extension in Dodge County office at 402-727-2775 or UNL Extension in Burt County at 402-374-2929.

