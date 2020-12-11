Uncertainty surrounds nursing homes, assisted living

"We’ve been open for visits since the week of Thanksgiving," she said. "Prior to that, when the numbers in Platte County and the surrounding counties got really high … we did … shut down to outside visitors."

Essential people were still coming in, including staff, therapy and hospice.

"If a resident was at end of life or had a drastic change in condition, those were things that we deemed essential visits and had been for most of the pandemic," Congdon added.

There have been screenings, she noted.

Now, with visitations back open, there is a schedule for guests to follow. Visits have to be during the day and on weekdays because of screenings and temperature checks.

Everyone who comes into the facility's community, regardless of who they are, has to wear a mask, she said. The mask has to stay on the entire time they are in the community.

