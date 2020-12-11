Uncertainty surrounds nursing homes, assisted living

It has been hard for residents during the COVID-19 pandemic, said officials at The Heritage at Meridian Gardens and Emerald Nursing and Rehab, and the coronavirus vaccine presents unknowns.
Emerald Administrator Chelsey Roan and Heritage Senior Living Counselor Rachelle Congdon said they do not know how the COVID-19 vaccine might change visitation. Right now, visitation is shut down at Emerald, 2855 40th Ave., and limited at Heritage, 4515 38th St.
"The (Center for Medicaid Services) guidance, which is what we have to adhere by, … (is) if a county positivity rate is over 10%, facilities cannot have families," Roan said. "When everything first started we were able to open up to visitation, and we got through maybe a month."
Then, the positivity rate blew past the 10%, she noted, and "we have never gone back down."
The East-Central District Health Department's Dec. 4 situation update lists the overall positivity rate for Platte County as 25.5% and the Week 48 percent positive as 33.3%.
Meanwhile, at the Heritage, there are different regulations to follow since it is an assisted living facility rather than a nursing home, Congdon said.
"We’ve been open for visits since the week of Thanksgiving," she said. "Prior to that, when the numbers in Platte County and the surrounding counties got really high … we did … shut down to outside visitors."
Essential people were still coming in, including staff, therapy and hospice.
"If a resident was at end of life or had a drastic change in condition, those were things that we deemed essential visits and had been for most of the pandemic," Congdon added.
There have been screenings, she noted.
Now, with visitations back open, there is a schedule for guests to follow. Visits have to be during the day and on weekdays because of screenings and temperature checks.
Everyone who comes into the facility's community, regardless of who they are, has to wear a mask, she said. The mask has to stay on the entire time they are in the community.
"Those are things that we have been doing and we will continue to do provided the numbers in this area are not too drastically high," Congdon said. "And we don’t have any positive cases here that we feel that we would need to limit visitation at that time."
It's hard to know what Christmas will look like, because of the nature of the virus, she said.
So for now, residents can have one visit a week and up to four people in their apartment at a time.
The uncertainty of this year has been "incredibly difficult," she noted.
"It's so hard for a lot of our residents to understand but, honestly, they have been incredible troopers," Congdon said on Thursday afternoon. "We have been really, really blessed that we’ve not had the virus in our building for quite some time."
At Emerald, Roan said on Thursday evening, there were no positives in the nursing home at the moment.
One of the challenges is that many residents deal with memory conditions, including dementia.
"It's hard in a 'normal world' for someone with dementia to adjust to day-to-day," she said. "When you add on all of this other stuff … that's not a memory that they have. They don't have anything to necessarily associate with the masking and the distancing and those types of things."
The Heritage has been focusing on emotional support, she added, by talking more and ensuring they are looking residents in the eye to make a connection since, with masks, no one can tell if another person is smiling.
"It's been an unusual year and we're ready to get it over with, although it's going to stay into 2021 for a while," she said. "We're just going to go with the flow."
For now, at the Emerald, residents have seven dedicated tablets to use to FaceTime their family, Roan noted.
Although families are still able to come to their windows, with the change in weather, Roan said she foresees a little decrease.
It's hard, she noted, and the Emerald tries to keep residents busy. A lot of groups talk about their families and reminisce and look at pictures, she added.
"With the holidays it is very difficult," Roan said. "But it's going to be difficult for a little bit longer, it sounds like."
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram.
