United in faith: Columbus Area Praise Choir adjusting National Day of Prayer event

Albracht said she and others were inspired by Rowoldt and continued to build on the local National Day of Prayer year by year by hosting it at different venues and incorporating guest speakers and breakfast. So in a way, keeping the Columbus National Day of Prayer event going is a tribute to the late resident and chance to inspire others.

“We think Columbus, Nebraska, unites the whole United States. We’re smack dab in the middle of the United States,” she said. “So we feel like Columbus is the center of our nation and we just want to show we’re a caring city and that we have a lot of faith in this city, and we just want to try and do our part.”

The choir is a nonprofit organization made up of dozens of volunteers from churches all over the Columbus area. Ritter, a former longtime Columbus High School choir director, said he wants faith to be a source of comfort for people during this trying time and even beyond.

“We can’t be blaming God for any of this. God is the one who will save us from this,” Ritter said. “This could very well be the new normal as we go forward. You can see how things have changed, how we’ve socialized with the six feet of distance, the masks and gloves … Everyone is searching for hope and searching for something to hold onto.