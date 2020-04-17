United in faith: Columbus Area Praise Choir adjusting National Day of Prayer event

It won’t be exactly what residents have come to expect over the years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but organizers of Columbus’ National Day of Prayer event are working to ensure it still happens in some form May 7.
The National Day of Prayer is an annual day of observance held on the first Thursday of May, designated by the United States Congress, when people are asked "to turn to God in prayer and meditation.” The president is required by law to sign a proclamation each year, encouraging all Americans to pray on this day.
Columbus has hosted a community-wide National Day of Prayer event for nearly two decades in venues such as Pawnee Park and Frankfort Square. This year, organizers had planned for the Columbus Area Praise Choir, along with the Columbus Jazz Orchestra and the Sing Around Columbus elementary choir, to perform May 7 at the Ramada Hotel and River’s Edge Convention Center. But the Directed Health Measures restricting crowd gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic forced members to cancel planned rehearsals and strategize a new plan.
“This year’s plans had to be scrubbed,” said longtime Columbus resident and choir board president Fred Ritter. “But I was praying about this (Wednesday) morning, and board members have been talking about how we could still find a way to come together.
“If we ever needed a National Day of Prayer, this would be the year.”
Moni Albracht, of Columbus, is the praise choir’s treasurer and National Day of Prayer coordinator. She said she and other members were going to be part of a Zoom video conferencing meeting on Friday to try and determine how to proceed. She also noted they would utilize the counsel from the National Day of Prayer nonprofit organization based out of Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Nothing is close to being finalized, but Albracht said some ideas that have been tossed around so far are having a car parade, or putting a video together showing different people’s prayers. Two things are for certain: They’re using a general theme of “God’s glory across the Earth,” and social media will be a key component in the local event.
“We plan to pray that this pandemic brings out the best in us, not the worst in us,” she said. “That prayer should happen every day, not just May 7.”
Albracht noted she felt it was important to keep the tradition of the National Day of Prayer going, recalling late friend and Columbus resident Marian Rowoldt. The late Columbus woman, she said, actually inspired the local National Day of Prayer event to get started in 2002. Rowoldt first began getting people together to pray as a way to pull them out of sadness in the aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Albracht said. Rowldt, according to her obituary, was an active member of Peace Lutheran Church and instrumental in forming L.I.F.T. (Ladies In Fellowship Together), a support group for widows. She also began a similar group for widows in the Lakeview community.
Albracht said she and others were inspired by Rowoldt and continued to build on the local National Day of Prayer year by year by hosting it at different venues and incorporating guest speakers and breakfast. So in a way, keeping the Columbus National Day of Prayer event going is a tribute to the late resident and chance to inspire others.
“We think Columbus, Nebraska, unites the whole United States. We’re smack dab in the middle of the United States,” she said. “So we feel like Columbus is the center of our nation and we just want to show we’re a caring city and that we have a lot of faith in this city, and we just want to try and do our part.”
The choir is a nonprofit organization made up of dozens of volunteers from churches all over the Columbus area. Ritter, a former longtime Columbus High School choir director, said he wants faith to be a source of comfort for people during this trying time and even beyond.
“We can’t be blaming God for any of this. God is the one who will save us from this,” Ritter said. “This could very well be the new normal as we go forward. You can see how things have changed, how we’ve socialized with the six feet of distance, the masks and gloves … Everyone is searching for hope and searching for something to hold onto.
“My hope is the new normal will be a need for God.”
Matt Lindberg is the managing editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at matt.lindberg@lee.net.
