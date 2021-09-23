United Methodist holding barbecue drive-through next week

Columbus' First United Methodist Church is holding a drive-through barbecue to raise money for disaster relief efforts around the world, including the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

The drive-through barbecue will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 29. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., meals will be available in the parking lot of the church, 2710 14th St. in Columbus. Later in the day, between 5 and 6:30 p.m., the church will host another drive-through barbecue event in the parking lot of its outreach center, 3602 16th St. in Columbus.

"(The meals will include) barbecue pulled pork sandwiches, chips, baked beans and brownies," church member and food coordinator Tracy Krepel said. "There will a water bottle added, too."

The meals will be free and the church will be accepting free will donations.

"One of the things we want to make sure people know is that 100% of what you give will go to disaster relief, because we take a special offering in the spring to cover the administrative costs," church member Marilyn Zehring said.

Zehring said the fundraiser is something of a one-off event.

"This is just special because of all of the disasters that are going on around the world," Zehring said.