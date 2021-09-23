United Methodist holding barbecue drive-through next week

Columbus' First United Methodist Church is holding a drive-through barbecue to raise money for disaster relief efforts around the world, including the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.
The drive-through barbecue will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 29. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., meals will be available in the parking lot of the church, 2710 14th St. in Columbus. Later in the day, between 5 and 6:30 p.m., the church will host another drive-through barbecue event in the parking lot of its outreach center, 3602 16th St. in Columbus.
"(The meals will include) barbecue pulled pork sandwiches, chips, baked beans and brownies," church member and food coordinator Tracy Krepel said. "There will a water bottle added, too."
The meals will be free and the church will be accepting free will donations.
"One of the things we want to make sure people know is that 100% of what you give will go to disaster relief, because we take a special offering in the spring to cover the administrative costs," church member Marilyn Zehring said.
Zehring said the fundraiser is something of a one-off event.
"This is just special because of all of the disasters that are going on around the world," Zehring said.
The church will give the funds to the United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR), which is a global humanitarian aid and development organization.
UMCOR's areas of impact include disaster response and recovery. Krepel said the drive-through barbecue proceeds will support UMCOR's efforts in the U.S. and around the world.
"It's both. UMCOR helps with all of it, wherever the need is," Krepel said.
UMCOR has helped respond to several international disasters so far this year, including the Aug. 14 earthquake in Haiti, summer flooding in China and spring volcanic eruptions in the Democratic Republic of the Condo and the Caribbean.
UMCOR has also been working to provide humanitarian relief and refugee resettlement assistance amid the unrest in Afghanistan.
In the U.S., UMCOR has helped respond to at least 10 disasters so far this year.
Those incidents include the Florida Surfside condo collapse in June, Tropical Storms Fred and Henri in August and Category 4 Hurricane Ida that hit Louisiana just under a month ago during the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.
Zehring said the church has a history of helping out in New Orleans.
"In fact, we're still working in New Orleans since Katrina," Zehring said. "...We have had two volunteer and mission groups that have gone down and worked in New Orleans on disaster relief."
The local connection to UMCOR doesn't end there.
"When we had our floods (in 2019), we had people come from UMCOR that helped to muck out and rehab houses in the central and eastern parts of Nebraska," Zehring said.
Krepel said the church hopes to serve between 250 and 300 meals during the drive-through barbecue fundraiser.
"Our church members are actually making the brownies for us, so any church member that wants to make a pan of brownies can do that and that would be great," Krepel said. " …They're asking people to help with pulling the pork, bagging the meals -- because it's all drive-through we need people to come in and assemble everything -- and then people to stand outside to give them to people as they drive up."
Krepel said anyone who wants to help is welcome to sign up through the church's volunteer request sheet.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.