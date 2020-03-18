United they stand: Community leaders talk ever-changing COVID-19

As far as Columbus Area Transit, the mayor said patrons will need to be screened before they can schedule a ride. Home meal deliveries and care facilities deliveries will continue, he said.

Columbus Area Transit, along with City Hall and the police and fire departments, have been classified as “controlled access facilities” by the City of Columbus. Each of these sites has a sign on the door that prompts visitors to call the number listed and be screened before entering.

The hospital has also been proactive. On Monday, CCH suspended all hospital-sponsored events, support groups, health and wellness events and community events held at the hospital until further notice. It also constricted building access to route traffic through the emergency room entrance and is limiting visitors.

“That’s what we’re focusing on right now – keeping our patients safe, keeping our staff safe that take care of them,” Hansen said.

The CCH leader later said it’s possible a very significant part of the local population could be affected by COVID-19. Of those cases, he said, about 94% of those people would likely be “just fine,” while approximately 4% could require hospitalization and about 1-2% could need ICU care.