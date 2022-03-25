United way announces campaign allocations

Columbus Area United Way announces 2021 campaign allocations, which focuses on education, financial stability and health. Currently one in six community members assess services supported by Columbus Area United Way dollars. The 2021 80 Years Strong Campaign raised $862,400 to go back to the local level providing services in Boone, Butler, Colfax, Platte, Polk and Nance counties during the upcoming fiscal year.

EDUCATION

Big Pals-Little Pals – Mentoring Program

Columbus Area United Way - Imagination Library

Columbus Area United Way - Kindergarten Readiness

Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska – Outreach Program

School District of Columbus Foundation – After School Program

TeamMates-Columbus – Mentoring Program

Education, total percentage of allocated funds: 27%

FINANCIAL STABILITY

Columbus Area United Way – 2-1-1

Columbus Area United Way – Getting Ahead Program

Columbus Emergency Relief – Financial Assistance Program

Habitat for Humanity Columbus Chapter – Annual Home Building Program

Platte County Food Pantry – Food Assistance Program

Platte Valley Literacy Association – Citizenship Class

Platte Valley Literacy Association – Employability Skills Class

Platte Valley Literacy Association – GED Preparation Class

Platte Valley Literacy Association – ESL Class

Financial stability, total percentage of allocated funds: 28%

HEALTH

ARC of Platte County – Advocacy and Activities for Individuals with Developmental Disabilities

Boy Scouts, Mid-America Council – Youth Development Program

CASA Connection – Child Advocacy and Support

Columbus Area United Way – Mental Health PSA

Columbus Area United Way – Student Health Program

Center for Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence Survivors – Prevention Education and Victim Services

Columbus Family YMCA – Youth Financial Assistance

Columbus Family YMCA – I-CAN Camp

Columbus Family YMCA – After School Program

Columbus Family YMCA – 2nd Grade Swimming

NE Nebraska Child Advocacy Center – Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Victim Services Royal Family Kids – Resident Camp for Abused and Neglected Kids

Youth and Families for Christ – After-School Drop-Ins and Crisis/Prevention Classes

Youth and Families for Christ – C.O.R.E Crisis and Suicide Prevention

Youth and Families for Christ – Healthy Hearts and Souls Exercise and Cooking Classes

Health, total percentage of allocated funds: 45%

IMPACT GRANT AWARDS

Impact grant funding is supported through Columbus Area United Way Endowment. A portion of interest goes back to the local community each year through Impact grant funding to help support new programming, meet an emergent need or expansion of a current program and/or service focusing on education, financial stability and health. Below is a list of the agencies receiving Impact Grant funding.

Colfax County Youth Mediation Program

Colfax County Food and Toy Program

Columbus Area Children’s Museum

Columbus Area United Way – Transitional Housing

Columbus Area United Way – Personal Safety for the Home Visitor Education

Columbus Area United Way – Schuyler Community Engagement

Columbus Emergency Relief – Families in Transition assistance

Columbus Library Foundation – Education Class

Osceola Senior Center

Schuyler Preschool

TeamMates - Schuyler

