United way announces campaign allocations

Columbus Area United Way announces 2021 campaign allocations, which focuses on education, financial stability and health. Currently one in six community members assess services supported by Columbus Area United Way dollars. The 2021 80 Years Strong Campaign raised $862,400 to go back to the local level providing services in Boone, Butler, Colfax, Platte, Polk and Nance counties during the upcoming fiscal year.
EDUCATION
Big Pals-Little Pals – Mentoring Program
Columbus Area United Way - Imagination Library
Columbus Area United Way - Kindergarten Readiness
Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska – Outreach Program
School District of Columbus Foundation – After School Program
TeamMates-Columbus – Mentoring Program
Education, total percentage of allocated funds: 27%
FINANCIAL STABILITY
Columbus Area United Way – 2-1-1
Columbus Area United Way – Getting Ahead Program
Columbus Emergency Relief – Financial Assistance Program
Habitat for Humanity Columbus Chapter – Annual Home Building Program
Platte County Food Pantry – Food Assistance Program
Platte Valley Literacy Association – Citizenship Class
Platte Valley Literacy Association – Employability Skills Class
Platte Valley Literacy Association – GED Preparation Class
Platte Valley Literacy Association – ESL Class
Financial stability, total percentage of allocated funds: 28%
HEALTH
ARC of Platte County – Advocacy and Activities for Individuals with Developmental Disabilities
Boy Scouts, Mid-America Council – Youth Development Program
CASA Connection – Child Advocacy and Support
Columbus Area United Way – Mental Health PSA
Columbus Area United Way – Student Health Program
Center for Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence Survivors – Prevention Education and Victim Services
Columbus Family YMCA – Youth Financial Assistance
Columbus Family YMCA – I-CAN Camp
Columbus Family YMCA – After School Program
Columbus Family YMCA – 2nd Grade Swimming
NE Nebraska Child Advocacy Center – Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Victim Services Royal Family Kids – Resident Camp for Abused and Neglected Kids
Youth and Families for Christ – After-School Drop-Ins and Crisis/Prevention Classes
Youth and Families for Christ – C.O.R.E Crisis and Suicide Prevention
Youth and Families for Christ – Healthy Hearts and Souls Exercise and Cooking Classes
Health, total percentage of allocated funds: 45%
IMPACT GRANT AWARDS
Impact grant funding is supported through Columbus Area United Way Endowment. A portion of interest goes back to the local community each year through Impact grant funding to help support new programming, meet an emergent need or expansion of a current program and/or service focusing on education, financial stability and health. Below is a list of the agencies receiving Impact Grant funding.
Colfax County Youth Mediation Program
Colfax County Food and Toy Program
Columbus Area Children’s Museum
Columbus Area United Way – Transitional Housing
Columbus Area United Way – Personal Safety for the Home Visitor Education
Columbus Area United Way – Schuyler Community Engagement
Columbus Emergency Relief – Families in Transition assistance
Columbus Library Foundation – Education Class
Osceola Senior Center
Schuyler Preschool
TeamMates - Schuyler
