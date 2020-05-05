United Way announces campaign funding

“Really, it helps us overall with every single service that we provide,” Grant said. “That could be therapy vouchers, emergency shelters, emergency food and clothing, emergency transportation, helping a company with medical appointments, referral for legal advocacy, help with protection orders. Really, it’s everything that we do.”

The Impact Grants are somewhat separate from the more traditional partner agencies and direct programs in that they are mostly given to groups just starting out and needing help to get them through, like the Columbus Public Library’s expansion and renovation project.

Freshour said that some agencies had been a part of the Impact Grant program for some time; thus, they needed to get creative in order to continue providing the funding assistance.

“We believe in what they’re doing and the work at hand,” Freshour said. “At the same time, they may not fall under the Impact Grant regulations, but more aligned with the partner agencies.”

Going forward, Freshour wants those agencies to become partner agencies, adding to an already strong group that has continued their hard work to serve Columbus and those less fortunate.

“They have actually been asked to apply as a partner agency for 2021, if they want to,” Freshour said.