United Way announces campaign funding

The Columbus Area United Way announced recently that member organizations that will receive funding from the group through its 2019-20 campaign.
The group selected 26 partner agencies, six direct service programs and nine Impact Grant groups.
“By advocating for what these agencies have been doing, we will continue to receive the outpouring of community support during the campaign season,” said Hope Freshour, executive director of the Columbus United Way. “The fact is, these agencies have been running before COVID-19, will continue running during COVID-19, and even after COVID-19. They’re important to have in our communities to be able to provide stability.”
Money raised by the United Way during the campaign will provide ways for them to help people through their three-pillared approach – education, financial stability and health - introduced last year. All of the agencies met some kind of standard that the United Way had declared within each of the pillars. For instance, the Columbus Family YMCA provides health support with swimming classes for children, the NRG Zone and the Y Can Camp. Platte Valley Literacy provides educational help for those seeking a GED or learning how to speak English.
Center for Survivors is also providing both educational and health help through its programs to help victims and education youth on the dangers of relationship violence. Lia Grant, the center’s director, said that having the funding is a benefit for the organization, as they would have more than enough money to continue on even during a pandemic.
“Really, it helps us overall with every single service that we provide,” Grant said. “That could be therapy vouchers, emergency shelters, emergency food and clothing, emergency transportation, helping a company with medical appointments, referral for legal advocacy, help with protection orders. Really, it’s everything that we do.”
The Impact Grants are somewhat separate from the more traditional partner agencies and direct programs in that they are mostly given to groups just starting out and needing help to get them through, like the Columbus Public Library’s expansion and renovation project.
Freshour said that some agencies had been a part of the Impact Grant program for some time; thus, they needed to get creative in order to continue providing the funding assistance.
“We believe in what they’re doing and the work at hand,” Freshour said. “At the same time, they may not fall under the Impact Grant regulations, but more aligned with the partner agencies.”
Going forward, Freshour wants those agencies to become partner agencies, adding to an already strong group that has continued their hard work to serve Columbus and those less fortunate.
“They have actually been asked to apply as a partner agency for 2021, if they want to,” Freshour said.
Among the groups that will be receiving funding, Grant is appreciative of what the United Way has done to support the work that Center for Survivors does to combat domestic violence, sexual assault and other forms of relationship abuse. She wants to continue the relationship long into the future, through times both thick and thin.
“We feel so fortunate to receive these funds,” Grant said. “It really provides a great service to the community.”
Freshour also feels that with this new funding format, they are able to focus their efforts on providing funding to groups that align with their vision of helping the community and providing for a better future.
“There’s many good avenues to help and to provide impact in,” Freshour said. “At the same time, we want to make sure we aren’t spreading our money too thin where we aren’t making an impact. That’s where the pillars and those goals help the Board (of Directors) to identify what are the actual needs in the community. These were not needs that were created by the board. These were needs that were created by community assessment and impact by community leaders by identifying the things that needed to be addressed.”
Partner agencies receiving funding are Arc of Platte County, Big Pals - Little Pals, Boy Scouts Mid-America Council, CASA, Center for Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence Survivors, Centro Hispano, Columbus Area Transit, Columbus Family YMCA, Emergency Relief, Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska, Platte County Food Pantry, Platte Valley Literacy, Student Health, TeamMates and Youth and Families for Christ.
United Way Direct Program recipients: Born Learning Trail, Bridges Out of Poverty, Imagination Library, Kindergarten Readiness Camp, United Way Volunteer Connection and United Way 2-1-1.
Those receiving the Impact Grant are 1C Church Summer Camp Program, A Place at the Table, Columbus Afterschool Program, Children's Museum, Child Advocacy Center, Suicide Prevention Coalition, Royal Family Kids, T4C Summer Park Program and Habitat for Humanity.
Zach Roth is a reporter at The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at zachary.roth@lee.net.
