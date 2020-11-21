United Way, Centro Hispano to host mobile food pantry

Centro Hispano and the Columbus Area United Way are partnering to host a mobile food pantry from 1-3 p.m. this Sunday, which their executive directors said comes when there is rising need.
There will be enough for 200 people, with a one-box limit per car. Residents are asked to wear a mask and not to not exit their vehicles. There will be no questions asked, and no IDs need to be shown.
“We’ve seen high need in our community,” Centro Hispano Executive Director Karina Perez said. “We just want to make sure for those who are still going to be facing some needs as COVID continues and has taken over our day to day, we wanted to make sure that food resources were available for those families that were in need around the holiday season.”
The mobile food pantry will take place at Centro Hispano’s driveway, 3214 25th St., Residents should enter from the entrance on 25th Street, away from 33rd Avenue. There is a map on the Centro Hispano Facebook page.
“There’s a lot of hesitation for people to ask for help, especially when it comes around food resources and what’s available,” Perez added. “So we wanted to make this (an) easy experience for those who did have needs, so they didn’t feel conflicted, with having to get out of their car or show their face to others so we’re making it a mobile drive.”
Perez said she is grateful for those who donated, including Walmart, Simon House and Pillen Family Farms. She said most of the food was purchased and she is grateful for the volunteers.
Vehicles will receive food, but also a resource bag from the United Way which will include Fresh Bucks vouchers. Residents can use these vouchers for fresh produce, meat or dairy.
Support Local Journalism
“It is a great opportunity to also just provide additional support, if needed, for families and individuals who just might need to have that assistance at this time,” said United Way Executive Director Hope Freshour, who added the organization can provide information to families who may not even realize a specific resource exists.
Freshour said providing access to food can help families with their budget, especially in tough times such as these.
“If they don’t have to spend that money to have food, but then can pay their rent and stay in their home then, of course, (we) want to be able to have those things happen,” Freshour said. “(There’s) rising cases and, yes, people are quarantining more and having to miss work.”
Another challenge is that restrictions surrounding costs like utilities were lifted, she noted.
“We knew that that would occur but, you know, families and individuals might have not paid money during that time and then those restrictions lift and they have a large amount to be able to have to pay back,” she said.
This event will help families be able to have a traditional dinner without worrying about missing ingredients, Perez said.
“So it will come with ham, a five-pound potato bag, green beans, onions, carrots, beets, a can of corn, a dozen of eggs, butter, sour cream, a gallon of milk … frozen pie and some Hawaiian rolls,” Perez said. “We will hope to serve a little over 200 families.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.