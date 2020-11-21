United Way, Centro Hispano to host mobile food pantry

Centro Hispano and the Columbus Area United Way are partnering to host a mobile food pantry from 1-3 p.m. this Sunday, which their executive directors said comes when there is rising need.

There will be enough for 200 people, with a one-box limit per car. Residents are asked to wear a mask and not to not exit their vehicles. There will be no questions asked, and no IDs need to be shown.

“We’ve seen high need in our community,” Centro Hispano Executive Director Karina Perez said. “We just want to make sure for those who are still going to be facing some needs as COVID continues and has taken over our day to day, we wanted to make sure that food resources were available for those families that were in need around the holiday season.”

The mobile food pantry will take place at Centro Hispano’s driveway, 3214 25th St., Residents should enter from the entrance on 25th Street, away from 33rd Avenue. There is a map on the Centro Hispano Facebook page.