United Way dishing out $42K to various nonprofits

The Columbus Area United Way is taking steps to ensure no one is left behind during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The organization, with collaboration from the Community and Family Partnership and Community Response, awarded $42,612 in funding to local nonprofits struggling with efforts from the virus.
“We receive applications on a weekly basis,” noted Hope Freshour, executive director of United Way.
Applications are reviewed on Fridays by the organization’s fund distributing committee with those being approved for funds receiving a check the following week.
“We want to make sure funds are distributed in a timely manner,” Freshour said.
Funds are being used for food and rent assistance and support in establishing virtual learning for those who may not have access to that equipment. Help is also given to those who need assistance with medical costs and/or clothing. Priority is being given to nonprofits who directly assist children, youth and families.
“Our goal is to prevent a cycle of crisis during this time of need,” said Freshour, who noted that more people than ever before are accessing these services thanks to COVID-19.
This is the first phase of the program. If needed, a second phase would assist local organizations financially strained due to an increased demand for services.
Freshour said that the United Way has an anonymous donor who is matching up to $25,000 in monetary donations that the organization receives.
Though all applications are received by the United Way, the Community and Family Partnership also offers funding as well as another collaborative partnership called Community Response.
“On the back end, we determine through the Community Response if they could be eligible for funds,” explained Sarah Papa, director of the Community and Family Partnership. “We’re really trying to spread our reach in the community to help those in need.”
Freshour agreed.
“They don’t have to be a partner with the United Way,” Freshour said.
The United Way has received assistance from its COVID-19 fund to assemble and distribute senior kits for area elderly citizens. These kits include such items as puzzle books, sugar-free candy and literature on available resources.
The kits are being provided in coordination with the senior center.
“We wanted to be able to provide the kits to let them know we are thinking of them,” Freshour said.
The Columbus Public Schools (CPS) Foundation is one organization that received funds through the United Way
Nicole Anderson, marketing and foundation director for CPS, said the monies were used to purchase equipment so that outdoor WiFi could be provided to students and faculty who may not have those resources at home. Students can park outside of the school and use the internet to complete schoolwork.
“This is a gap we found not only for our students and our families but our community in general,” Anderson said.
“We’re still working on completing that project,” she said, adding that school officials plan on expanding the program to the rest of the community.
Others who have been provided funds so far include Platte Valley Food Pantry, Colfax County Senior Center, Youth and Families for Christ, Columbus Emergency Relief, Pawnee Senior Center, Centro Hispano, Colfax Food Pantry and Simon House.
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of the Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
