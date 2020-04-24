United Way dishing out $42K to various nonprofits

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Columbus Area United Way is taking steps to ensure no one is left behind during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organization, with collaboration from the Community and Family Partnership and Community Response, awarded $42,612 in funding to local nonprofits struggling with efforts from the virus.

“We receive applications on a weekly basis,” noted Hope Freshour, executive director of United Way.

Applications are reviewed on Fridays by the organization’s fund distributing committee with those being approved for funds receiving a check the following week.

“We want to make sure funds are distributed in a timely manner,” Freshour said.

Funds are being used for food and rent assistance and support in establishing virtual learning for those who may not have access to that equipment. Help is also given to those who need assistance with medical costs and/or clothing. Priority is being given to nonprofits who directly assist children, youth and families.

“Our goal is to prevent a cycle of crisis during this time of need,” said Freshour, who noted that more people than ever before are accessing these services thanks to COVID-19.