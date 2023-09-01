Every year, the Columbus Area United Way sets a goal for its main campaign to help with funding affiliate programs and funds that provide a myriad of community services in the Columbus area.

This year, that goal has reached its highest total yet: $1.1 million.

Columbus Area United Way Board President Joshua Johnson said in a press release issued Sept. 1 that the organization is aware this is a large number — almost $200,000 over last year — but believes participation will help bridge that gap.

"Out of the 45,000 households in our service area, the amount we raised came from roughly 2,500 of them. If we can increase the participation from the households we service, we believe we have the opportunity to meet all our funding asks," Johnson said in the press release.

The press release also stated that, according to a recent study, one out of every five people have accessed a United Way service, which drives home how close to the community their efforts really work.

Jo Suess, development director at the Columbus Area United Way, said the funding goes directly to area groups that support education, income and health, the organization's core areas of concern.

"All of the campaigns have the same focus. All of the funds are allocated to our partner agencies and programs under our three pillars," Suess said.

They started the campaign in a way with their pacesetter companies in the beginning of August. The 17 pacesetter companies allow the United Way to come to their facilities and educate employees and staff on the organization and what it does for the sake of payroll contributions.

The organization fairly recently added A Place at the Table, the Children's Advocacy Center and the Royal Family Kids Camp to its roster of affiliate organizations.

"The newest one is A Place at the Table. They impact food insecurity. All of the money stays local. We're required to have a local board that runs all these things," Suess said.

The campaign kickoff event will take place at the Columbus Innovation Center at noon on Sept. 7. Pacesetters and United Way crew are invited to see the results of the pacesetter campaign and learn about the upcoming goals for the fall.

"Invitations went out to our pacesetter companies since they'll be recognized, as well as the board and volunteers that worked the campaign, working with our pacesetters, getting the campaigns wrapped up," Suess said. "We were able to do several (pacesetter visits) to educate employees about United Way and how it impacts local people."