United Way kicks off campaign

With the Columbus Area United Way’s annual campaign delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization has announced the kick-off of its fundraiser.

The Pacesetter portion of the campaign involves major businesses in the Columbus area that contribute to the cause; They “set the pace” for the general campaign, which will be open to community members and the public.

“Normally, the campaign would be well underway (and) we’d already have the duck race during Columbus Days. With the virus, we compressed the campaign schedule this year,” said Dennis Hirschbrunner, Pacesetter division chairman for the United Way. “We recognized that, especially with our Pacesetter companies, we didn’t want to infringe on their time. We wanted to maximize the opportunity and minimize their time commitment.”

The traditional duck races will be held near the end of the year, he noted.

“We moved the duck race to December. We’re going to do it at the YMCA. We’ll be selling duck tickets here shortly,” Hirschbrunner said. “We have met with all of the CEOs of the Pacesetter companies, and we are in the middle of our annual Pacesetter company fundraiser.”