United Way kicks off campaign

With the Columbus Area United Way’s annual campaign delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization has announced the kick-off of its fundraiser.
The Pacesetter portion of the campaign involves major businesses in the Columbus area that contribute to the cause; They “set the pace” for the general campaign, which will be open to community members and the public.
“Normally, the campaign would be well underway (and) we’d already have the duck race during Columbus Days. With the virus, we compressed the campaign schedule this year,” said Dennis Hirschbrunner, Pacesetter division chairman for the United Way. “We recognized that, especially with our Pacesetter companies, we didn’t want to infringe on their time. We wanted to maximize the opportunity and minimize their time commitment.”
The traditional duck races will be held near the end of the year, he noted.
“We moved the duck race to December. We’re going to do it at the YMCA. We’ll be selling duck tickets here shortly,” Hirschbrunner said. “We have met with all of the CEOs of the Pacesetter companies, and we are in the middle of our annual Pacesetter company fundraiser.”
The Pacesetter companies usually make up the majority of contributions to the annual campaign – about 60 to 65% of the drive, Hirschbrunner said. The campaign presentations will be held in-person, as well as virtually with an online toolkit available.
“It is an honor and humbling experience to be able to present at Pacesetter companies because you get to see firsthand the generosity and compassion woven into the fabric of our community,” United Way Executive Director Hope Freshour said. “Columbus Area United Way is built upon each one of us stepping up to do what we can to give back to our local community, our coworkers, our family, our neighbors.”
This year, the United Way will report the success of the Pacesetter campaign on Sept. 29, after which the general portion of the fundraiser will begin.
“The Pacesetter companies in Columbus have been extremely good to the United Way,” Hirschbrunner said. “What’s encouraging this year is most of the Pacesetter companies are deemed essential companies. They’ve not had to shut down; they’ve been very busy. Their employees have been working regularly and several of them have been working in overtime.”
This year’s Neighbor helping Neighbor Campaign goal is $850,000, Hirschbrunner said, adding that last year’s had been $875,000 but had hit $840,000.
The United Way now serves 19 agencies, all of which are required to go through an evaluation to ensure they meet certain requirements, such as a focus on education, financial stability and/or health. The organization also serves five other counties -- Butler, Boone, Colfax, Nance and Polk.
“The United Way recognized early on in the year when the virus hit, we had anticipated some of the need in the community. We were able to put together a number of initiatives that helped the people within the community,” Hirschbrunner said. “Not only do we support the 19 agencies but we went way above that with people who were suffering from the effects of the virus.
“Because of United Way, the quality of life that we enjoy here in Columbus would be detrimentally impacted and so the United Way is just an absolute key component of philanthropy and taking care of our neighbors.”
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
