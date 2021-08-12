United Way Pacesetter campaign begins

Twenty area companies help the community by “setting the pace” for Columbus Area United Way’s general campaign, CAUW officials said.
These organizations – which are known as Pacesetters – are responsible for 60% of the general campaign and help kick it off, CAUW Executive Director Hope Freshour said.
CAUW partners with those organizations to develop a customized campaign for each Pacesetter's employees and timeline. The Pacesetters set their own mini campaign, which began earlier this month.
“They (the businesses) and their employees do a tremendous amount, providing and giving back to our local communities,” Freshour said.
The Pacesetter organizations are Becton, Dickinson and Company Medical, Behlen Mfg. Co., Camaco Columbus Manufacturing, Cargill, FLEXcon Manufacturing, Columbus Bank and Trust Company, Columbus Public Schools, First National Bank, Columbus Community Hospital, Gene Steffy Ford, Vishay Intertechnology, NuStar Energy, Pillen Family Farms, Loup Power District, Nebraska Public Power District, Pinnacle Bank and Valmont.
Some companies have been a Pacesetter for over 20 years. That’s the case for FLEXcon as it has been one since 1997, said Deb Saalfeld, the manufacturer’s senior secretary.
As a Pacesetter, FLEXcon began an employee campaign last week, giving the staff until Monday, Aug. 16, to turn in their pledge cards, Saalfeld said. As part of this, FLEXcon had Freshour come in and talk about the United Way’s mission for the upcoming year, Saalfeld added.
Later, on Sept. 9, the United Way will report the success of the Pacesetter campaign before launching the general one – which will last until the end of the year.
This year’s goal is $918,000, which is one of the highest amounts set by CAUW.
Freshour said the staff decided to set the bar high because the United Way creates letters of intent to its 17 partner agencies. Those entities filled out an application and go through a process of what those dollars will go toward, which is spread across 30 different programs related to education, financial stability and health. One in six community members are currently using programs provided by the CAUW’s campaign, according to the local nonprofit.
The CAUW Board reviewed those applications and believed $918,000 was the correct goal, Freshour said.
“That would be the dollar amount that we would need to raise,” she said.
The 2021 Campaign Committee team members consist of Drive Chairman Kurt Shevlin, Assistant Drive Chairman Eric Hall, Pacesetter Chairman Mark Mercer and members Katy McNeil and Natasha Van Diest.
Freshour said she’s been delighted by the support from the Pacesetter companies.
“It shows that we have a community, industry leaders and companies that care about being connected to their local community,” Freshour said. “They are providing for a community in which their employees are living, working and raising families so to ensure services are in place when people need them.”
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.