United Way Pacesetter campaign begins

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Later, on Sept. 9, the United Way will report the success of the Pacesetter campaign before launching the general one – which will last until the end of the year.

This year’s goal is $918,000, which is one of the highest amounts set by CAUW.

Freshour said the staff decided to set the bar high because the United Way creates letters of intent to its 17 partner agencies. Those entities filled out an application and go through a process of what those dollars will go toward, which is spread across 30 different programs related to education, financial stability and health. One in six community members are currently using programs provided by the CAUW’s campaign, according to the local nonprofit.

The CAUW Board reviewed those applications and believed $918,000 was the correct goal, Freshour said.

“That would be the dollar amount that we would need to raise,” she said.

The 2021 Campaign Committee team members consist of Drive Chairman Kurt Shevlin, Assistant Drive Chairman Eric Hall, Pacesetter Chairman Mark Mercer and members Katy McNeil and Natasha Van Diest.

Freshour said she’s been delighted by the support from the Pacesetter companies.

“It shows that we have a community, industry leaders and companies that care about being connected to their local community,” Freshour said. “They are providing for a community in which their employees are living, working and raising families so to ensure services are in place when people need them.”

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.