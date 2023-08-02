Hope Freshour sees pacesetters as a key part of the Columbus Area United Way's 2023 campaign.

Freshour is the executive director for the nonprofit, which will launch a campaign titled "GIVE. ADVOCATE. VOLUNTEER. #LIVEUNITED." She said because pacesetters are such an important part of this effort, they get their own campaign that kicked off on Aug. 1.

Pacesetter Campaign Chairman Eric Hall explained that the organization's pacesetters are those businesses and groups, which provide a channel for employees to contribute to the Columbus Area United Way, through pledges, drives or paycheck deduction options.

"The Pacesetters are made up of some companies in Columbus that make 60-65% of campaign donations, the foundation of our campaign. They do a lot of the heavy lifting, sell a lot of duck tickets and help a lot of those aspects of the campaign," Hall said. "They're a piece we couldn't do without."

The name "pacesetters," Freshour explained, comes from that 60-65% figure, as these organizations' contributions start things off strong in early August for when the general campaign kicks off around September.

"They're setting the pace so we know by the end of August essentially how much has been raised thus far for the local campaign, then Sept. 7 at the general campaign kick-off, we announce how much the pacesetters raised thus far and how much the general needs to raise to meet our goal," Freshour said.

The pacesetters the team will work with are: BD Medical, Behlen Mfg. Co., Camaco Columbus Manufacturing, Cargill, Columbus Bank and Trust Co, Columbus Community Hospital, Columbus Public Schools, First National Bank, Flexcon Manufacturing, Gene Steffy Ford, Loup Power District, Nebraska Public Power District, NuStar Energy, Pillen Family Farms/DNA Genetics, Pinnacle Bank, Valmont and Vishay Intertechnology.

Hall said their main focus during the pacesetter campaign is education. Those on the campaign team act as presenters of a sort and go to these companies and their employees.

"Our goal within those is educating as many as we can. We try to educate the groups in there. A lot of the companies are having them fill out pledge cards, payroll deductions," Hall said. "Educating every person we can is the most crucial part, because some people are nervous about where those funds are going and 98 cents of every dollar is going back into their community."

Freshour said sometimes there is a misconception about what the campaign is and that these pacesetter companies may be giving corporate gifts or something to that effect, but it is purely employee giving that happens during this time.

"We do receive funds from pacesetters like when they match employees' donations, but the employees themselves are raising those dollars, pledging to United Way to ensure we have those nonprofits in the community who are able to provide services across the 30 different programs in the community," Freshour said.

In a press release sent out on Aug. 1, Columbus Community Hospital's Vice President Amy Blaser said the hospital, as a pacesetter company, is proud to contribute to the United Way in this manner.

"Our workplace campaign gives our employees an opportunity to rally together for the betterment of their community and they really embrace it," Blaser said in the release. "It’s truly inspiring — the passion and efforts of our generous employees coming together to make a real impact in the lives of neighbors and friends."