United Way provides $165K in COVID assistance

The Columbus Area United Way has provided around $165,000 including earmarked monies through its COVID-19 fund since the fund's launch in March, said Executive Director Hope Freshour.
The $165,947.93 dollars includes $50,000 set aside for the Fresh Bucks vouchers program. The amount of people who turn in the vouchers will determine how much money the United Way ultimately pays. Food insecurity has been one of the main drivers of fund, Freshour said.
“I think the biggest thing that we’ve seen is the need for food security. Not only just due to lack of work for a short period of time but also the increased food prices. That’s why we created the Fresh Bucks program,” Freshour said. “That was met with a good review from the people that received those vouchers. That provided some help and assistance to the increasing cost of meat and produce and dairy during this time. Especially when things were shut down.”
Another need brought up in many conversations was mental health, said Freshour. The United Way currently has a program that offers three mental health sessions on behalf of United Way and Community and Family Partnership. There is money earmarked for this program as well.
United Way Board President Sarah Pillen said they are making a big push with mental health and have been putting resources in that direction.
“We know that prior to COVID we had a mental health problem in our community," Pillen said. "Due to COVID-19 our mental health crisis has been certainly exacerbated more. There will definitely be more resources allocated to ensure that those in need can get services they need."
They determined there was a problem last year, said Pillen, using input from professionals, data surveys and suicide statistics.
“Last year when we were refining the goals of our pillars, which is health, education and financial stability, we got together in a strategic planning session with a lot of different health professionals in our community to understand what are the needs of our community,” Pillen said. “Based on a wide assortment of those professionals, mental health clearly rose to the top.”
Pillen said she thinks the COVID-19 fund has been well received.
“I do think our community is seeing some changes in our exposure to COVID right now so it does feel like we are getting into a stronger position,” Pillen said. “But I still think United Way is in great position to continue to assist in the event we see more COVID exposure this fall.”
COVID-19 has not yet impacted their funding as they are using money raised from last year's campaign.
This year, the campaign has been pushed back until October and will continue through the end of the year.
“We felt comfortable just pushing it back and felt confident with our timeline," Freshour said. "In the past years, we’ve always been able to kick of the campaign with the duck race and that usually coincides with Columbus Days.”
Their goal is to raise the amount they did last year, she noted.
Other future goals include looking forward to getting back to an office. The United Way has also been researching different grant opportunities to help diversify funding as well as coming up with different opportunities of giving to launch in the next few months.
The COVID-19 fund started in phase one and was set to possibly move to phase two. However, it will remain in phase one for the time-being.
The first phase is providing a helping hand with food and rent assistance, support in establishing virtual learning for those who do not have access to the proper equipment, medical costs and/or clothing. A second phase of the program, if needed, would assist local organizations facing financial strain due to an increase in demand.
“We are waiting to see. We kind of feel right now like we are in a lull. When we look at the country, we see on the east coast and the west coast and down in the south, when people have opened up completely and now completely shutting back down because of rise in numbers,” Freshour said. “We feel there might be a second wave there might be additional needs."
She said they need to ensure we have funding available through the end of the year at least.
Freshour stressed that United Way is here to provide during crises.
“Essentially United Way was established for times such as this to provide during disaster to ensure some sort of framework and foundation for community as a whole," she said.
Board member Aaron Plas said the fund has been very active trying to help with all the issues resulting from the pandemic, including food security.
“The United Way has always been an organization that has prided itself on being there for our community including in time of crisis like we have, unfortunately, seen with the floods last year, and the pandemic this year,” Plas said. “We are happy to be able to push resources out to those in the most need during these difficult times. And we will continue to be here to help the community afterwards.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net
