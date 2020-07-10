United Way provides $165K in COVID assistance

“We felt comfortable just pushing it back and felt confident with our timeline," Freshour said. "In the past years, we’ve always been able to kick of the campaign with the duck race and that usually coincides with Columbus Days.”

Their goal is to raise the amount they did last year, she noted.

Other future goals include looking forward to getting back to an office. The United Way has also been researching different grant opportunities to help diversify funding as well as coming up with different opportunities of giving to launch in the next few months.

The COVID-19 fund started in phase one and was set to possibly move to phase two. However, it will remain in phase one for the time-being.

The first phase is providing a helping hand with food and rent assistance, support in establishing virtual learning for those who do not have access to the proper equipment, medical costs and/or clothing. A second phase of the program, if needed, would assist local organizations facing financial strain due to an increase in demand.