United Way raises $816,000 during campaign

The Columbus Area United Way raised $816,000 during its annual campaign despite the challenges of a pandemic year, said United Way Development Director Jo Suess.
The 2020 campaign proved to be more of a sprint than a marathon.
“It was definitely a challenge this year with companies not meeting in person,” Suess said. “Us not being able to be out face-to-face with donors – that was the biggest challenge of transitioning to virtual presentations.”
The COVID-19 pandemic initially caused the delay, Suess added.
“We did push it back … knowing how businesses were just getting back on track. So we opened the campaign with our pacesetter companies which are the top giving companies in our community, being the larger businesses, and that is really a critical part of our fundraising,” Suess said.
The United Way felt like the businesses needed time to get back to normal operations without throwing the campaign on top of things.
“It was a very condensed campaign compared to what it usually is,” she said. “But everybody really stepped up in the end.”
Another challenge was the actual coronavirus.
“So many companies were short staffed because of COVID and the workload was impacted, and so knowing all of that, and how we did end up raising over $800,000, (it’s) truly phenomenal," Suess said.
Pacesetter companies make up the largest part of the campaign.
Pacesetter Division Chairman for the United Way Dennis Hirschbrunner said the pacesetter companies came very close to the goal of around $600,000 raised. The pacesetters are the backbone of the campaign, he noted.
“It felt very, very good,” Hirschbrunner said, who added there were early concerns about what the campaign would be able to generate in donations in 2020. “We were very pleased and very happy that we got to the $816,000…That just illustrates what a great community Columbus is, and people that are willing to give to their fellow neighbors.”
It was totally different than campaigns of previous years, but Hirschbrunner said that the campaign’s longevity helped make it successful.
“I think that probably the thing that was the most critical is the fact that we’ve been doing this for so long,” he said. “The pacesetter companies have been such a big part and instrumental in the success of the United Way fund drive that even though we had these obstacles, they were able to respond and the continuity that we had from past years just carried it.”
Funds raised during the campaign will assist 19 local nonprofits.
The $816,000, which just 4% short of the United Way's campaign goal, also includes a net of $42,000 from the annual Duck Race. In previous years, the Duck Race netted about $60,000.
“It really does say a lot about the community,” Suess said.
Now, the organization's board of directors will decide by March how to allocate the money.
“It’s an important piece of funding for all of these partners,” she said. “…Now is when the real work comes for our board of directors. They have the tough decision to make.”
