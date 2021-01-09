United Way raises $816,000 during campaign

Another challenge was the actual coronavirus.

“So many companies were short staffed because of COVID and the workload was impacted, and so knowing all of that, and how we did end up raising over $800,000, (it’s) truly phenomenal," Suess said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Pacesetter companies make up the largest part of the campaign.

Pacesetter Division Chairman for the United Way Dennis Hirschbrunner said the pacesetter companies came very close to the goal of around $600,000 raised. The pacesetters are the backbone of the campaign, he noted.

“It felt very, very good,” Hirschbrunner said, who added there were early concerns about what the campaign would be able to generate in donations in 2020. “We were very pleased and very happy that we got to the $816,000…That just illustrates what a great community Columbus is, and people that are willing to give to their fellow neighbors.”

It was totally different than campaigns of previous years, but Hirschbrunner said that the campaign’s longevity helped make it successful.