United Way teams up with Community and Family Partnership

The Columbus Area United Way is teaming up with Community and Family Partnership to provide more money and resources for community organizations affected by the COVID-19 crisis.
The new venture allows for the partnership’s Community Response prevention system to be utilized in order to provide for various needs across the community over the next few months. The two organizations already work in concert on various community projects, so with COVID-19 likely to affect the Columbus community for some time, the two groups are hoping to do a lot of good.
“When agencies submit an application, they will be on the information I provide to our fund distribution,” said Hope Freshour, executive director of the Columbus Area United Way. “They will then say, ‘Yes, that meets our kind of parameters,’ and they will then match funding or they will provide additional funding as they see fit.”
The COVID-19 Fund is already providing money to organizations big and small that interact with people who may be at higher risk for the virus. With the new partnership, Freshour believes it can benefit not just the agencies who receive the funding, but the people who will benefit from receiving the kind of safety net that the United Way provides.
“We feel like this partnership will streamline efforts where it makes resources equally accessible to the agencies who are needing it,” Freshour said. “Our main concern and priority is to make sure we have a process that has parameters, but also is simplified enough that there’s not any obstacles for agencies to get the resources they need. We want to make sure those resources get distributed in a timely manner.”
The expanded funding should help agencies provide for more people than what they are currently offering at this time. It also helps with donations to the fund, as it allows those donations to be worth more than the initial value.
“We will be able to extend our reach through the community,” said Sarah Papa, the coordinator of Community and Family Partnership. “We will be matching funds of what the United Way is able to provide to agencies that fall under the same criteria. It also helps the United Way to be able to extend their funding into areas where we are not, specifically the older adult population.”
Both should be able to continue to serve their respective target populations and maintain their focus on preventing crises among those groups. The overall intent is to soothe the burn of COVID-19’s wrath through Columbus, whether or not they get infected with the virus.
“As the word gets out that they may need resources, whether they needed that before or not, we have assistance in place from already existing agencies that can provide those services,” Freshour said. “There are resources or assistance to get them through that before they start to get on an additional paycheck or whatever that might mean.”
The new partnership is hoping to make a big impact on people whose lives may be irrevocably impacted by COVID-19. Making sure that the impact is lessened on them is key for their success with this brand-new venture.
“My hope is that the COVID-19 Fund has a seamless impact on the community, where the community is able to operate and withstand (it),” Freshour said. “Individuals who need services can receive them in a timely manner because the funding is there to supplement any additional needs. The community may not even be aware that that agency was lacking funding before because they have the resources to provide the demands that are being requested by the community members who need those services.”
Zach Roth is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at zachary.roth@lee.net.
