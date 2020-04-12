United Way teams up with Community and Family Partnership

The expanded funding should help agencies provide for more people than what they are currently offering at this time. It also helps with donations to the fund, as it allows those donations to be worth more than the initial value.

“We will be able to extend our reach through the community,” said Sarah Papa, the coordinator of Community and Family Partnership. “We will be matching funds of what the United Way is able to provide to agencies that fall under the same criteria. It also helps the United Way to be able to extend their funding into areas where we are not, specifically the older adult population.”

Both should be able to continue to serve their respective target populations and maintain their focus on preventing crises among those groups. The overall intent is to soothe the burn of COVID-19’s wrath through Columbus, whether or not they get infected with the virus.

“As the word gets out that they may need resources, whether they needed that before or not, we have assistance in place from already existing agencies that can provide those services,” Freshour said. “There are resources or assistance to get them through that before they start to get on an additional paycheck or whatever that might mean.”