United Way to hold kindergarten readiness camp

When children succeed in kindergarten, it gives them a leg-up throughout the rest of their education, said Columbus Area United Way officials.
Since 2016, the local nonprofit has provided a program to work with those kids before they enter that grade level. Columbus Area United Way (CAUW) has for some time hosted a Kindergarten Readiness Camp for preschoolers, which helps children develop social and emotional skills.
During the camp, youths develop social skills including standing in line, taking turns and listening. Additionally, they learn how to write their name, trace and more.
“We’ve done some research that indicated the more a child is ready for kindergarten, the better it can forecast their achievements later in elementary school,” said CAUW Program and Data Coordinator Roberta Miksch.
“If we can keep that achievement moving along, there’s even research suggesting that there’s a link between high school achievement and lifestyle choices and productivity."
She added that information can be found in the December 2020 issue of the American Academy of Pediatrics.
The free readiness camp will be held from 8 a.m. to noon July 12-15, 19-22 and 26-29 at Centennial Elementary School, 500 Centennial St. in Columbus. Miksch said there will be four different classrooms for the students.
The program is targeted for children who either haven’t gone to preschool, are new to the Columbus area or for parents who are unsure if their child is ready for kindergarten, Miksch said.
“Sometimes those kiddos need an extra boost before starting kindergarten,” she said.
But, Miksch added the staff isn’t going to turn away kids if they don’t fall in that criteria.
CAUW Development Director Jo Suess said this camp is vital for children, referring back to the aforementioned study by the American Academy of Pediatrics.
“We know how important early education is,” she said. “If a student is not at benchmark levels by third grade, the statistics are greatly against them in graduating on time or being successful in school.”
Suess said every year – the only exception being 2020 due to COVID-19 – the United Way conducts a survey before and after the camp. Those results have shown improvements in the kids’ emotional and social skills.
“Whatever we can do for our part to improve the lives of the students in our community, we’re happy to provide," Suess said.
The camp does have a limit of 60, but CAUW isn’t near that number yet, Miksch said. To register, call Columbus Area United Way at 402-564-5661; or for more information, visit the Columbus Area United Way Facebook page.
Miksch said the camp will be helpful for kids when they enter school in the fall.
“We really want to give them a great foundation as they go into kindergarten,” she said.
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.