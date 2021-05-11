United Way to hold kindergarten readiness camp

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The program is targeted for children who either haven’t gone to preschool, are new to the Columbus area or for parents who are unsure if their child is ready for kindergarten, Miksch said.

“Sometimes those kiddos need an extra boost before starting kindergarten,” she said.

But, Miksch added the staff isn’t going to turn away kids if they don’t fall in that criteria.

CAUW Development Director Jo Suess said this camp is vital for children, referring back to the aforementioned study by the American Academy of Pediatrics.

“We know how important early education is,” she said. “If a student is not at benchmark levels by third grade, the statistics are greatly against them in graduating on time or being successful in school.”

Suess said every year – the only exception being 2020 due to COVID-19 – the United Way conducts a survey before and after the camp. Those results have shown improvements in the kids’ emotional and social skills.

“Whatever we can do for our part to improve the lives of the students in our community, we’re happy to provide," Suess said.