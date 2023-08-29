A webinar about options and regulations related to seasonal labor and immigration for livestock and crop producers will be held by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Center for Agricultural Profitability at noon Central time on Aug. 31.

Securing reliable employees to fill seasonal and permanent positions on agricultural operations remains a pressing issue facing agricultural producers. The webinar aims to assist producers and agricultural industry professionals in their understanding of available options to navigate the complex maze of different agricultural visa programs. It will include information on the current state and historical use of agricultural labor, an overview of visa requirements, and discussion of procedures, compliance and employer obligations.

The webinar will be moderated by Elliott Dennis, a livestock marketing specialist with Nebraska Extension, and include presentations from Brian Lisonbee, a Lincoln-based immigration law attorney, and Marcelo Castillo, a research economist with USDA’s Economic Research Service.

Registration is free on the Center for Agricultural Profitability’s website, https://cap.unl.edu.