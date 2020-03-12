UNL will finish semester online; no classes next week

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln announced Thursday it would join the dozens of colleges and universities that have suspended in-person classes to prevent further spread of the novel coronavirus.

In an email to campus Thursday afternoon, UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green said the university will cancel classes next week -- March 16-20 -- ahead of its regularly scheduled spring break.

After the break, on March 30, all spring semester classes will be taught remotely for the remainder of the semester, Green said. The university will remain open, as will the residence halls, but students are being encouraged to go home.

Students who cannot leave campus will continue to receive support in the dormitories and dining facilities, the chancellor added. Libraries will remain open, too, although students and faculty are encouraged to recognize social distancing.

"I appreciate that dealing with the impact of this pandemic has been challenging in many ways," Green wrote. "We are, and will be, working through unprecedented changes in how we meet our education, research and engagement missions."

The two-week period without any classes is designed to give faculty and staff time to prepare to teach for the remainder of the semester, Green said.