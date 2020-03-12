UNL will finish semester online; no classes next week

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln announced Thursday it would join the dozens of colleges and universities that have suspended in-person classes to prevent further spread of the novel coronavirus.
In an email to campus Thursday afternoon, UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green said the university will cancel classes next week -- March 16-20 -- ahead of its regularly scheduled spring break.
After the break, on March 30, all spring semester classes will be taught remotely for the remainder of the semester, Green said. The university will remain open, as will the residence halls, but students are being encouraged to go home.
Students who cannot leave campus will continue to receive support in the dormitories and dining facilities, the chancellor added. Libraries will remain open, too, although students and faculty are encouraged to recognize social distancing.
"I appreciate that dealing with the impact of this pandemic has been challenging in many ways," Green wrote. "We are, and will be, working through unprecedented changes in how we meet our education, research and engagement missions."
The two-week period without any classes is designed to give faculty and staff time to prepare to teach for the remainder of the semester, Green said.
UNL instructor Wendy Jane Bantam, who teaches arts in elementary education, said she had already been preparing her students for online teaching, giving them assignments similar to those she’ll make in a couple weeks.
On Thursday, her students received the email from Green with about 10 minutes left in class.
“Luckily, I had my students putting together art kits,” Bantam said. “It looked like a tornado went through the studio. They went home with little watercolor kits, graphite, paints, brushes, little balls of clay and paper. I can’t wait to see the work they create,” she said.
Earlier this week, UNL's COVID-19 Task Force asked faculty and students to begin preparing in the event in-person classes were called off and for the remainder of the semester to be conducted online.
The task force urged faculty to perform readiness checks by March 11, including tests to see if they have working computer hardware, access to the internet and the ability to use several programs necessary to deliver education online.
Deb Fiddelke, UNL's chief communications and marketing officer, said the later-than-normal spring break gave the university additional time to evaluate its options as it prepared to close.
All other members of the Big Ten announced their plans to close earlier this week, while the conference basketball tournament was canceled Thursday, before second round games could tip off.
"One of the benefits we have is a spring break that is later than the other universities in the Big Ten," Fiddelke said. "Those universities had students currently on break or leaving for break within just a few days.
"Because of the timing of our spring break, those decisions were not as urgently upon us," she added.
Administrators said they expect faculty and staff will prepare to conduct remote classes over the next two weeks, and the semester will continue in an organized fashion, rather than a "mad scramble," Fiddelke said.
Green said UNL was also canceling all study abroad trips through June 30, while departure dates scheduled July 1 or later will be evaluated at a future time.
Following President Donald Trump's televised announcement of new travel restrictions Wednesday night, the U.S. Department of State enacted a raised health advisories for all other countries, meaning UNL students studying abroad will be recalled.
There are approximately 85 UNL students still overseas; the university said it would start working with those individuals, particularly those with the greatest financial need, to help them return to the U.S.
The chancellor said while Husker Athletics home competitions will be closed to the public moving forward, administrators will continue to monitor the situation and make decisions about other events moving forward.
Cancellations will be noted on the UNL event calendar, while campus units "should feel free to make decisions on whether to cancel events based on their best judgment.
The University of Nebraska at Omaha announced it would also take a two-week spring break before suspending in-person classes in lieu of "remote teaching" starting March 30.
UNO said instructors will use various tools to allow students "to continue their academic coursework uninterrupted" for the remainder of the semester. Students without internet access may use the campus wireless internet or apply to check out a limited number of laptops.
At the University of Nebraska at Kearney, classes will continue as scheduled next week before spring break. When students return: "Remote instruction will continue through the end of the spring semester, May 8."
The campus will remain open and dining halls, health and counseling services, academic advising and other student support services will continue, Chancellor Doug Kristensen said Thursday.
Other colleges and universities:
* Nebraska Wesleyan University said it would extend its spring break through March 20 -- the liberal arts college in Lincoln is currently on spring break -- before moving to a distance education format starting March 23. Nebraska Wesleyan students can still access campus and choose to move back into their dormitories on Sunday.
* Southeast Community College anticipates making an announcement about its plans on Friday morning, spokesman Stu Osterthun said. The college's Incident Response Team has been meeting for weeks and has discussed what instruction could look like if it was moved online at each of its three campuses in Lincoln, Beatrice and Milford, he added.
* Union College has convened a task force that has continually evaluated the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, spokesman Ryan Teller said, but the college has not made any decision to close. The Seventh-day Adventist school in College View is on spring break next week.
Latest Nebraska updates:
