'Until the cake gets here': Jackson recalls using costumes to cheer up others

These volunteerism efforts have slowed down over the past few years, especially due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But that has left her with more time to spend with her grandchildren, which she greatly enjoys. She’s expecting another grandchild in a few weeks.

However, Jackson is feeling optimistic about the pandemic lightening up, and she’s received both COVID-19 vaccine doses.

“After COVID gets eased up, maybe I’ll start doing it more,” she said.

Jackson still has fond memories of dressing up, such as one time as a Nebraska cheerleader at Morys Haven. The nursing home had just gotten a new resident who didn’t like to be around others.

Jackson approached her to ask her how she was doing but the woman didn’t seem to want to interact with her.

“She says to me ‘you just need to grow up,’ and I said ‘oh Ethel, I’m never going to grow up,’” Jackson recalled. “I was just kind of teasing her. I turned around and started to walk away and she holds onto my skirt and I turned around and she says ‘you do have nice legs.’

“And I just thought ‘oh, how funny.’ I broke the ice with her. From then on, she was so excited to see me.”