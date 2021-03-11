'Until the cake gets here': Jackson recalls using costumes to cheer up others

Area residents may know Kathy Jackson from her family’s business, as a longtime volunteer at Columbus Community Hospital or as an instructor at the Columbus Family YMCA.
But, Jackson may not have been recognized while in costume cheering up Morys Haven, a Columbus nursing home that closed in 2019, residents or hospital patients. She’s been a clown, pumpkin, Christmas tree, New Year’s angel, Nebraska Cornhusker cheerleader, flower pot, leprechaun, birthday cake and other things in the name of bringing a smile to others’ faces.
It began in the early 2000s, Jackson said, when she and a group of friends decided to dress up as clowns for the Columbus Days parade to spread word of the newly-established American Youth Soccer Organization, referred to as AYSO.
Then, The Arc of Platte County reached out to her about doing a similar thing for its group. Because children are usually afraid of clowns, Jackson came as herself and transformed into a clown in front of them.
“It was kind of neat because they weren’t afraid of me at all; they said ‘that’s so cool,’ because they saw I was a real person and I changed, putting (the) clothes on and a hat and hair and glasses and they realized ‘oh, wow,’” Jackson said.
This grew to include Girl Scouts groups, and she even learned the art of making balloon animals to further entertain youngsters.
Jackson’s mother, Connie, was residing in a nursing home at that time and Jackson dressed up in costume to entertain the residents. One day, after Connie was moved to Morys Haven, Jackson visited to discover a dreary birthday party taking place.
“I thought, ‘oh, this isn’t going to be good. We need to get them going,’” Jackson said. “So my friend worked there and we went and started dancing and singing and having fun. All of a sudden, they were kind of waking up and they were clapping. By the end of that hour, we had them clapping and yeehaw(ing) and hooting.”
From then on, Jackson attended birthday parties at Morys Haven. Before long, the room became filled with residents and their families to see the duo entertain.
She, of course, dressed up for the occasion according to what season it was or the nearest holiday.
For example, Jackson was a Christmas tree during December, a heart during February and a flower pot during spring. She also started passing out small gifts and trinkets to those she’s entertaining.
Columbus Community Hospital, at which she’s been volunteering for 40 years, found out about her endeavors and Jackson began visiting hospital patients as well.
Angie Ramaekers, director of volunteer and guest services at CCH, said she’s known Kathy since starting at the hospital 12 years ago.
“Kathy has served our hospital in a couple different capacities… her main role as a volunteer during her 40 plus years of service has been what we call a beverage cart volunteer,” Ramaekers said. “She would take a beverage cart around the hospital with coffee and lemonade and iced water and so forth and she would just be this connection in the middle of the afternoon with patients and visitors and staff.”
Not counting her time as a beverage cart volunteer, Jackson began visiting patients’ rooms in costume to get a laugh out of people.
“I just love doing it,” she said. “I’ve just always been fun-oriented.”
Another reason she loves it is her mom was always happy to tell other Morys Haven residents that it was her daughter in costume.
“She was just so proud,” Jackson said. “She’s been gone, probably, 10 years now.”
Her energy is what makes Jackson a great volunteer, Ramaekers noted.
“Kathy has this amazing positive energy that just exudes from all of her being: From her facial expressions, the way that she smiles genuinely and sincerely makes connections with people. Her body language, she’s not standoffish. It’s very easy to warm up to Kathy,” Ramaekers said.
Jackson made all of the costumes, with the Christmas tree outfit and the three-tier birthday cake attire being the most difficult ones to create.
These volunteerism efforts have slowed down over the past few years, especially due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But that has left her with more time to spend with her grandchildren, which she greatly enjoys. She’s expecting another grandchild in a few weeks.
However, Jackson is feeling optimistic about the pandemic lightening up, and she’s received both COVID-19 vaccine doses.
“After COVID gets eased up, maybe I’ll start doing it more,” she said.
Jackson still has fond memories of dressing up, such as one time as a Nebraska cheerleader at Morys Haven. The nursing home had just gotten a new resident who didn’t like to be around others.
Jackson approached her to ask her how she was doing but the woman didn’t seem to want to interact with her.
“She says to me ‘you just need to grow up,’ and I said ‘oh Ethel, I’m never going to grow up,’” Jackson recalled. “I was just kind of teasing her. I turned around and started to walk away and she holds onto my skirt and I turned around and she says ‘you do have nice legs.’
“And I just thought ‘oh, how funny.’ I broke the ice with her. From then on, she was so excited to see me.”
Another time, Jackson dressed up as the birthday cake for a hospital patient who was turning 105-years-old.
“I stepped in and I was dressed up with the little 105 on it and she was thrilled. She was like ‘we can’t start the party until the cake gets here,’” Jackson said.
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.