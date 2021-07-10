Until the cows come home: Eye doctor allows kids use of farm for 4-H

"We start in December with the goats because we birth them ourselves," Adelle, 11, said. "Chickens we start in January and calves we start on May 1."

Gretta acknowledged that the learning curve was steep and said she and her siblings have learned a lot.

"It's city kids learning how to work with animals," Gretta said, laughing.

The club members raising livestock at Diedrichsen's farm -- which is most of them, according to Matthew and Gretta -- share the chores at the farm.

"We go out regularly. You usually take one night for your family to do chores. Since we have like seven people doing cows, you're out there almost every night a week," Gretta.

The goats also take up a lot of time, especially during birthing.

"When they're pregnant you have to go out and check for the babies. So it's like 2 a.m. checks for all the goats," Gretta said.

Meanwhile, nearly everyone in the club raises chickens. Bathing them before the fair is a group activity.

"We all go out to the barn -- it's a big party basically," Matthew, 15, said.

Gretta added that it can be a lot like giving a cat a bath.