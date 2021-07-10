Until the cows come home: Eye doctor allows kids use of farm for 4-H

Local ophthalmologist Peter Diedrichsen owns a farm near the Columbus Municipal Airport and he's been giving city kids space to raise livestock there for many years.
"Nila Novotny is our neighbor to the north and her sister is my wife. When her children were little, they started a 4-H club," Diedrichsen said. "…We lived on an old farm so ours became the place where they could raise animals."
Diedrichsen said the club -- the Fantastic 4-H'ers -- works closely with the City of Columbus to stay in line with city code.
If it wasn't for the club and Diedrichsen, the Fantastic 4-H'ers might not have a place to raise livestock. Many of them -- including siblings Gretta, Matthew and Adelle Kinnison -- live in town in Columbus.
"We're very fortunate to have this opportunity," said Gretta, 17.
Gretta began participating in 4-H when she was 8-years-old, back when she and her family lived in Osceola in Polk County. But she didn't start showing livestock until age 10 after her family moved to Columbus and joined the Fantastic 4-H'ers.
"We were looking for a club and I had a friend who was in this club," Gretta said.
Gretta started with chickens and zero experience. Now, she, Matthew and Adelle are showing chickens, goats and bucket calves.
"We start in December with the goats because we birth them ourselves," Adelle, 11, said. "Chickens we start in January and calves we start on May 1."
Gretta acknowledged that the learning curve was steep and said she and her siblings have learned a lot.
"It's city kids learning how to work with animals," Gretta said, laughing.
The club members raising livestock at Diedrichsen's farm -- which is most of them, according to Matthew and Gretta -- share the chores at the farm.
"We go out regularly. You usually take one night for your family to do chores. Since we have like seven people doing cows, you're out there almost every night a week," Gretta.
The goats also take up a lot of time, especially during birthing.
"When they're pregnant you have to go out and check for the babies. So it's like 2 a.m. checks for all the goats," Gretta said.
Meanwhile, nearly everyone in the club raises chickens. Bathing them before the fair is a group activity.
"We all go out to the barn -- it's a big party basically," Matthew, 15, said.
Gretta added that it can be a lot like giving a cat a bath.
At the end of the week, the club will split its members' winnings and livestock sale money with Diedrichsen to help cover the costs associated with raising the animals.
"It's a good opportunity for city kids to be exposed to livestock," Diedrichsen said.
