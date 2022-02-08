Upcoming event to help encourage entrepreneurship

With the growth of Columbus, nearby companies and organizations have gotten word and want to contribute to the community's development.

One such company is Proven Ventures, an Omaha-based venture capital fund.

Proven Ventures co-founder Erica Wassinger said an upcoming event in Columbus can help community members learn more about starting their own business.

Proven Ventures – along with the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce and Nebraska Community Foundation (NCF) – is hosting a happy hour entrepreneurship event from 5-6:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Cork and Barrel, 1354 27th Ave.

Area business members and startup enthusiasts will engage in a conversation about entrepreneurship. Nicole Saalfeld, owner of Cork and Barrel and co-owner of Fabulous Forever, will also be on hand to talk about her own endeavors.

“I’m hopeful that it’s a forum or opportunity for people who are raising their hand to take an idea that they have had for a while to turn it into a business,” Wassinger said. “(The event is also) for people who have already done that to gather and sort of look forward to what are the assets in Columbus that are going to make it a successful start-up town.”

Wassinger said she and her business partner, Nathan Preheim, started Proven Ventures after noticing numerous businesses being created in the state. Their company could provide the business founders with a form of financing and capital, she added.

“They (the business owners) felt like the future of our state’s economy,” Wassinger said. “These were companies that were really thinking big and bold.”

She added these organizations could also make a global impact while their founders had the best of Nebraska culture.

“(They were) pragmatic, sustainable, big vision but also very focused on fundamentals,” Wassinger said.

Wassinger said the company can help communities that have “a pronounced energy, enthusiasm and optimism” for the future.

“I always say ‘We’re a state of barn raisers and casserole makers,’” she said. “We really back and support our own. We like to be put to work to help the village.”

That’s what Proven Ventures hopes to do in Columbus.

NCF Chief Operating Officer K.C. Belitz said the upcoming event is a way to grow, encourage and support local entrepreneurship.

“Having those business resources grown locally is a strategy that really increases the community impact of economic development,” Belitz said. “We are generally risk-averse as Nebraskans which has served us well over time probably but it probably hasn’t encouraged entrepreneurs who want to take a risk.

“So hopefully by having events like this it’s one small step – and it’s just that, a small step – toward building an environment where entrepreneurs have support and have people who also take risks. It will hopefully encourage somebody now or down the road to take that risk, start a business, do what they love and hopefully create a really great, dynamic, local wealth-creator.”

He added there has been a fair share of entrepreneurs over the years in Columbus. He cited Behlen Mfg. Co. and Saalfeld as examples.

“There’s no question that Columbus has been a very entrepreneurial place,” Belitz said. “We have that culture. The more we do to grow and support that and encourage those people to take risks, the more positive outcomes you’re going to see for the businesses that are created.”

Wassinger said she’s been amazed by the community's growth, adding “Columbus is punching above their weight class.” She singled out the work done by 13th Street Again – a collection of downtown owners located on 13th Street – as an example.

“What a lot of the female entrepreneurs have done on 13th Street has been putting a lot of might and push on their businesses and boutiques and real estate investments,” Wassinger said.

She also praised the work done by kwElite Broker and Owner Renee Mueller, who also owns the Parkway Plaza building. Wassinger called Mueller “a world-class entrepreneur.”

“I think Columbus is really ripe and has already started generating great founders and entrepreneurs,” Wassinger said. “I think it will be fun to have a conversation of who is coming up next and how do we support them and what do they need.”

