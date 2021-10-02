Upcoming events to help Center for Survivors

Two upcoming events are geared toward spreading awareness of domestic violence and raising funds for the Center for Survivors.
The 13th Street Again group is hosting the third annual Shop for Survivors, which begins at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at participating Columbus downtown businesses: BeYOUfitul Boutique, The Stucco Place, Cork & Barrel, Tooley's, Barbara Jean's, Treasures Boutique, Fabulous Forever, Lavender Thyme, Artzy Haven and Valencia Boutique.
Additionally, Pitmasters is holding the sixth annual Cooking for a Cause from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. the same day in the east parking lot of the Center for Survivors, 3102 13th St. The event is free but donations are being requested.
Folks can either get the meals the day of the event or preorder them before Oct. 15. To do so, contact Pitmasters members Waylon Teller or CJ Brewster at either 402-270-4942 or 402-270-5250, respectively.
“It’s a big day for us. We’re excited,” Center for Survivors Executive Director Lia Grant said.
13th Street Again - an assortment of small business owners whose stores are located on the said street in downtown Columbus – started Shop for Survivors because Center for Survivors couldn’t hold its main fundraiser in 2019.
“We’ve always been supporters of Center for Survivors and their mission, so this was a way to give back to them and help them out,” said 13th Street Again member Nicole Saalfeld, who owns Cork & Barrel and co-owns Fabulous Forever.
Ten percent of sales will go toward the Center for Survivors, Saalfeld said. The event is held every October as it’s National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, she added.
Grant said she appreciates 13th Street Again members’ nice gesture.
“We’re grateful to receive from this group,” Grant said. “For us, that means any of the money that we receive will help continue to provide services to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.”
The services include help to men, women and children as “violence does not discriminate,” Grant said. The center’s goal is to empower the survivors so they can go on and have a healthy life, she added.
The nonprofit will provide shelter, food, clothing, accompaniment to medical appointments and navigation of protection orders or other areas of the legal system as needed, Grant said.
Saalfeld said the Center has provided aid to several community members.
“They’ve helped men, women and children get out of terrible situations and back on their feet,” Saalfeld said. “I think we all personally know somebody – or maybe have been victims ourselves – so it’s a more common thing, unfortunately, we like to say. But through their mission and what they do, they’ve been able to help a lot of people in the community.”
Grant said there are ways for folks to help victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.
“The first is to believe them and then refer them to us,” Grant said.
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.