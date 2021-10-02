Upcoming events to help Center for Survivors

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Ten percent of sales will go toward the Center for Survivors, Saalfeld said. The event is held every October as it’s National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, she added.

Grant said she appreciates 13th Street Again members’ nice gesture.

“We’re grateful to receive from this group,” Grant said. “For us, that means any of the money that we receive will help continue to provide services to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.”

The services include help to men, women and children as “violence does not discriminate,” Grant said. The center’s goal is to empower the survivors so they can go on and have a healthy life, she added.

The nonprofit will provide shelter, food, clothing, accompaniment to medical appointments and navigation of protection orders or other areas of the legal system as needed, Grant said.

Saalfeld said the Center has provided aid to several community members.