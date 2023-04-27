Community members are sure to be transported back in time during the upcoming Columbus Friends of Music concert featuring Beginnings, a Chicago tribute band.

Beginnings formed in 2002 through a love of Chicago, Manager Pat Bush said, and now performs nationally. The group plays in the original configuration that was formed in 1967, he noted, with seven members. They replicate the music note for note and don’t use tracks.

Although there have been changes to Beginnings over the years, the name and brand have remained the same.

“All of us just love Chicago,” said Bush, who started with the group as a substitute keyboard player. “We love the music of Chicago. We love everything about the band, and we love performing our music.”

As a musician, he added, the complexity of the music is something he enjoys.

“I like the structure of it, the melodic nature of it,” Bush said. “From a contemporary standpoint, it's pretty hard to find another band who's done as well as they have over their 50-year career with major releases of material and a songbook that is very expensive across 30-some albums that they've released.”

Beginnings will perform at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9, at the Columbus High School Concert Hall, 3434 Discoverer Drive.

Attendees can expect to hear of all of the hits, from the late 1960s, 1970s and 1980s. The sample program, according to the Friends of Music website, includes “Make Me Smile,” “25 or 6 to 4,” “Beginnings,” “Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is,” and much more.

The concert will be the last one of the 2022-2023 season.

Friends of Music board member Jed Brunken called this season “amazing,” noting he’s heard positive feedback about the previous concerts while running his convenience store, Corner Stop.

Brunken said he is especially looking forward to the Beginnings concert and is sure he’ll know the words to all of the songs.

“Chicago, as a baby boomer, it's one of the big groups from my younger days,” he said. “I'm really excited for this concert.

“I would encourage everybody to come out. (The concerts have) all been great, but this is probably the biggest offering of the season that we have in terms of a group. It's a great way to wrap up the season.”

With the current season coming to a close, the concerts for the 2023-2024 season have been announced.

That lineup includes Here Comes the Sun on Saturday, Oct. 7; Yesterday Once More on Sunday, Dec. 3 (a matinee); Joe Robinson on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024; Sinta Quartet on Friday, March 8, 2024; Abbacadabra on Thursday, April 25, 2024; and Brassfire on Thursday, May 16, 2024.

“We will have our concert lineup for next season and we will be selling season tickets that night if they want to buy their tickets early,” Brunken added.

Anyone who becomes a new Friends of Music member that night will get free entry into the Beginnings concert. Season tickets can also be purchased online at concertassociation.net/columbusne/.

“You don't have to drive to Omaha to hear really outstanding concerts,” Brunken said. “It's such a value at $10 per concert to be a seasoned member that even if you only make it to half of them, it's still a great bargain.”

For Beginnings, this will be the first time the group is making a major tour through Nebraska.

The band will also be performing in Fremont, Norfolk, North Platte and Kearney.

“We're so excited to bring the music of the band to Nebraska,” Bush said.