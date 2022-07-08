Upcoming KBC events

Wow! Summer is here. I hope everyone had a great 4th of July. It was great to drive around and see the streets picked up after all the festivities. We have had quite a bit of rain and definitely some strong winds which may be why the streets are so clean? The rain may have even helped wash off some of your smoke ball designs on the sidewalks. Regardless, I think the town looks great. Our “island” cleanup went well last month I joked with some of the volunteers that I think we sprayed the weeds with miracle grow because they just keep coming in this year, stronger and heartier. If you enjoy pulling weeds give us a call we would love some extra hands on deck for the next go round.