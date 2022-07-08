Upcoming KBC events

Wow! Summer is here. I hope everyone had a great 4th of July. It was great to drive around and see the streets picked up after all the festivities. We have had quite a bit of rain and definitely some strong winds which may be why the streets are so clean? The rain may have even helped wash off some of your smoke ball designs on the sidewalks. Regardless, I think the town looks great. Our “island” cleanup went well last month I joked with some of the volunteers that I think we sprayed the weeds with miracle grow because they just keep coming in this year, stronger and heartier. If you enjoy pulling weeds give us a call we would love some extra hands on deck for the next go round.
So, let’s get back to work, we have a ton of stuff going on at Keep Columbus Beautiful right now and coming up this summer into fall.
Late July-early August - Cub Scout Glass recycling at Pizza Ranch Parking Lot
*More details to come
Aug. 13 - Columbus Days booth
*Visit us in Frankfort Square and ask any questions
Sept. 10 - Household hazardous waste day from 9am-1pm
*Many restrictions apply more details to come closer to event date
Oct. 7, 8, 9 - Scrap tire collection
*Hours and location announced at later date
This should give residents plenty of time to get ready for the upcoming events. Call us if you have any questions. 402-563-9223
Vanessa Oceguera is the executive director of Keep Columbus Beautiful. Her column is normally published in The Columbus Telegram every second Friday of the month.