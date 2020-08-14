Upcoming recycling events to note

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We have great news to share: Keep Columbus Beautiful now has a recycling coordinator! We are very lucky to have Udell Podliska join our team. He has experience in the recycling world already and most importantly he has the passion this position requires. We are so excited to get recycling back in Columbus. We have some behind the scenes work to do before residents will actually see drop off locations in town but it will be up and running soon. We are seeking out locations for drop off trailers. If you or your business is interested, please give us a call at 402-563-9223.

In more news, Keep Columbus Beautiful and Cornerstone Bank partnered up to sponsor a community shred day on Saturday the 15th. This will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Cornerstone Bank at 3304 16th St. We had many calls during the pandemic, while people were home cleaning, wanting to get rid of various things including personal documents. This is a FREE opportunity to recycle your sensitive materials (after they are shredded). There is a limit of 100 punds per vehicle. And last but not least, a huge thank you to the Noon Lions Club for volunteering to help unload vehicles and assist with traffic. You guys are "grrrrrreat!"