Uptowns Girls preparing to hit stage in Columbus

An upcoming concert in Columbus later this month is sure to allow attendees to experience a time warp of sorts.

Uptowns Girls – a female vocal trio with piano accompaniment – is a group that performs pop hits from the '70s and '80s.

As part of the Columbus Friends of Music concert series, Uptown Girls will perform at 7 p.m., Sunday, March 13, at Nantkes Performing Arts Center at Columbus Middle School, 2200 26th St. The cost for new member season tickets is $175 for families, $75 for adults and $40 for students.

Some examples of songs Uptowns Girls perform are “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” by Marvin Gaye, “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” by Simon and Garfunkel, “Lean on Me,” by Bill Withers, “I’m Still Standing,” by Elton John and “I Will Survive,” By Gloria Gaynor.

“I’ve been watching their videos on their Facebook page and website and I think (the concert) is going to be a lot of fun for Columbus,” Friends of Music board secretary and publicity chairwoman Beth Boesch said. “(That’s) because they are going to do a lot of major hits from the '70s and '80s.”

Boesch added she believes concert-goers like going to shows that they can relate to the music. Uptowns Girls features numerous tunes that do just that, she said.

“I think it’s going to be a nice variety of fast, uplifting songs that make people feel good,” Boesch said.

Friends of Music Board Member Stephanie Bourek-Hoyt said she's looking forward to hearing Uptowns Girls live.

"They have great reviews and perform a wide repertoire of songs to please many ages," she said. "I think it will be nice to have a young, female trio showcased."

Bourek-Hoyt is new to the Friends of Music board. She recently replaced a board member who moved out of town.

As a music teacher, she said she hopes to bring her musical knowledge and background to help.

"I also have students who help with intermission cookies and water," she said, adding the free will donations from this help raise money for kids' music activities that they could otherwise not afford like honor choir registration. "... It's nice to have a personal and professional connection with FOM."

This is the fifth show of the year. Previously, Presidio Brass – And All That Bass, Ball in the House, Masters of Soul and David Shannon performed in September, October, November and February, respectively.

There are two shows left in this concert series. Melissa Manchester will play at 7 p.m., Sunday, April 10 and Sultans of String will perform at 7 p.m., Sunday, May 1. Both will be at the concert hall at Columbus High School, 3434 Discoverer Drive.

Boesch said the Melissa Manchester concert will be one of the biggest shows of the year. Manchester is a Grammy Award winner and Tony nominated performer.

“(She’s) our big draw this year,” Boesch said.

This season has seven shows this time which are two more than usual. The added concerts were created as a way to celebrate Friends of Music's 75th anniversary.

The goal of Friends of Music “is to bring cultural enrichment to the community by providing concerts of exceptional quality with membership offerings at affordable prices,” according to its website.

Boesch said anyone who has gone to a Friends of Music concert knows the experience is quite fun.

“This is a great value for Columbus,” she said. “(It’s) time to have a fun night out with your friends and neighbors and listen to some uplifting, fast-paced music. … It’s very important to continue to support the arts in Columbus. Friends of Music tries very hard to have affordable offerings. So the more we can grow our membership it helps keep our cost down.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.