Using fresh garden produce

Gardening has become more common, especially during the pandemic. Growing vegetables is a great way to involve the family and obtain the freshest food available. It will help you save money, eat better and have a positive environmental impact.
So, what do you do with all the food you grow? One way to not become overwhelmed with vegetables and fruit is to work in succession by planting small amounts several weeks apart. This way, you will not have an overabundance of veggies at one time, and the season will last longer for your crop.
Collect recipes throughout the year that use the vegetables you plan to grow that you think your family will enjoy. Then, you will not have to scramble at the last minute looking for recipes. Choose flexible recipes. You can use homemade pizza throughout the year with different vegetables. In the spring, use fresh baby greens and green onions. Later, in the summer and fall, top the pizza with broccoli, peppers and tomatoes. In the winter, try dried tomatoes, frozen greens, peppers and stored onions. You can use whatever vegetables you have on hand lightly fried with a protein source, some seasonings and soy sauce served over brown rice in stir-fries. For minestrone, use dry beans, seasonal vegetables, stock and flavorings.
Planning meals a week in advance is also helpful based on what you predict to have ripe in your garden. If you know your green beans or cherry tomatoes are in full production, plan recipes for the coming week using that produce. Meal planning also saves money because you aren’t running to the grocery store at the last minute for food that may be more processed and less healthy.
Preserving extra vegetables and fruit is a great way to have some stored for the winter. Pressure canning is a great preparation method but can be time-consuming. Try freezing, fermenting or dehydrating. Keep a list of foods you have in storage, such as squash, beets and onions and make sure your family uses them in your weekly meal plan.
If you have an abundance of produce, find ways to make good use of the surplus. Some ideas are to make veggie-filled goodie bags for your friends and family. Tuck your favorite recipes in the bag. Donate extra veggies to a local food pantry or rescue organization or start a free produce stand in your neighborhood, worksite or church. Another idea is to cook a meal for a friend or neighbor in need.
If you let your vegetables get past the point of edible ripeness, you can compost leftovers into nutritious soil for your next growing season.
Information provided by Joan Plummer, dietitian and diabetes educator at Columbus Community Hospital.