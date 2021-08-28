Using fresh garden produce

Gardening has become more common, especially during the pandemic. Growing vegetables is a great way to involve the family and obtain the freshest food available. It will help you save money, eat better and have a positive environmental impact.

So, what do you do with all the food you grow? One way to not become overwhelmed with vegetables and fruit is to work in succession by planting small amounts several weeks apart. This way, you will not have an overabundance of veggies at one time, and the season will last longer for your crop.

Collect recipes throughout the year that use the vegetables you plan to grow that you think your family will enjoy. Then, you will not have to scramble at the last minute looking for recipes. Choose flexible recipes. You can use homemade pizza throughout the year with different vegetables. In the spring, use fresh baby greens and green onions. Later, in the summer and fall, top the pizza with broccoli, peppers and tomatoes. In the winter, try dried tomatoes, frozen greens, peppers and stored onions. You can use whatever vegetables you have on hand lightly fried with a protein source, some seasonings and soy sauce served over brown rice in stir-fries. For minestrone, use dry beans, seasonal vegetables, stock and flavorings.