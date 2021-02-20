Vaccine rollout brings optimism for summer events

At the same time, the dashboard showed 7% of the population 16 and older has received the full two doses as of Friday. At this point, over 180,000 residents have received one shot of the vaccine, also as of Friday.

However, Nebraska is in the bottom half of states when it comes to the percent of the population that has received the first dose, according to Washington Post data.

People are feeling more comfortable about leaving their homes as more are vaccinated, noted Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce Community and Membership Engagement Director Sandie Fischer.

“You hear stories of some people that haven’t left their home or haven’t seen their family for a year because they’ve been very careful,” Fischer said. “There’s an opportunity now, with the vaccines, (to be) able to get together again and have events. I think people are looking forward to that.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A lot of residents are anxious to be out and about again, she noted.

“People are missing that human touch,” she added. “That connection.”