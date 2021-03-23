Vaccines and vists: Senior living facilities adapting to new guidance

Kampschneider joined the facility during the pandemic, so she has not seen normal visitation at Meridian Gardens.

“Having little children come into our community again, we’re able (to have) their grandchildren or their great-grandchildren are able to come in and visit,” she added. “It is amazing what joy that brings to their lives and really to all of our lives.”

Over at Emerald Nursing & Rehab, regular visitation is open, which is basically by appointment, Administrator Chelsey Roan noted.

“As far as we go, the guidance just opened it up a little bit more so we can continue with visitations,” Roan said. “We can continue with visitations, we don’t have to stop them when (the) county positivity rises.”

Previously, guidance regarding guests depended on the respective county’s positivity rate.

Platte County’s rate has been high throughout the whole pandemic. Recently, the weekly rate has dropped below 10%, which is high but lower than it previously had been. A positivity rate of 5% is considered too high, according to Johns Hopkins.

The overall positivity rate is still above 20%.