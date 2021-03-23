Vaccines and vists: Senior living facilities adapting to new guidance

Columbus' senior living has changed after the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services released new guidance on visitations. But, visits aren’t back to normal just yet.
The new guidance allows indoor visitation with some exceptions but outdoor visitation is preferred. In Columbus, officials with The Heritage at Meridian Gardens, 4515 38th St., and Emerald Nursing & Rehab Columbus, 2855 40th Ave., said visitation is changing at their facilities.
“That’s made a big difference – the vaccinations – to us,” Meridian Gardens Executive Director Jami Kampschneider said. “(The vaccination) is pretty universal for our residents.”
At Meridian Gardens, residents have transitioned to open dining. Visitors are still screened, but groups of four or less no longer have to schedule their visits.
Groups of five to 10 visitors are still asked to call and schedule ahead of time to make sure their visit is OK.
“(For) activities, we still encourage masks for residents at all times,” Kampschneider said. “Visitors are required to wear masks at all times through their visit and they still have to visit in the resident's apartment and not out in our common spaces.”
Residents also now have the option for small bus rides and are able to get out of the Meridian Gardens community.
Kampschneider joined the facility during the pandemic, so she has not seen normal visitation at Meridian Gardens.
“Having little children come into our community again, we’re able (to have) their grandchildren or their great-grandchildren are able to come in and visit,” she added. “It is amazing what joy that brings to their lives and really to all of our lives.”
Over at Emerald Nursing & Rehab, regular visitation is open, which is basically by appointment, Administrator Chelsey Roan noted.
“As far as we go, the guidance just opened it up a little bit more so we can continue with visitations,” Roan said. “We can continue with visitations, we don’t have to stop them when (the) county positivity rises.”
Previously, guidance regarding guests depended on the respective county’s positivity rate.
Platte County’s rate has been high throughout the whole pandemic. Recently, the weekly rate has dropped below 10%, which is high but lower than it previously had been. A positivity rate of 5% is considered too high, according to Johns Hopkins.
The overall positivity rate is still above 20%.
“We’ve been doing essential caregiver visitation, which most of our families are utilizing,” Roan said. “(The new guidance is) another added option for visitation for us.”
Essential caregiver visitation is a program where residents can designate an essential caregiver, she noted. The State of Nebraska released guidelines for the program in December 2020.
“It feels great to have families being able to come back to the facility,” Roan said. “It has been a long year of following all COVID restrictions. Families are very happy to be back. Residents are very happy to see their loved ones.”
Pre-pandemic, anyone could come and go, she noted. Doors were pretty much always open.
“We’re not there yet,” Roan added.
During this year at Meridian Gardens, there were periods where visits were limited, Kampschneider said.
There were also times, like over the summer, where families and friends showed up for the birthday party of a 101-year-old.
“I’ve been in healthcare … for 30-plus years, and it’s just been amazing to see the ideas that we’ve had to come up with in order to bring experiences and bring positive things to the resident’s lives,” Kampschneider said. “But nothing like what we’re seeing now.”
