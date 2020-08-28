Valencia moves to new location

Pam Discoe, Paula O'Connell and Amy Williams recently made a big change at the Valencia Boutique and Valencia Salon & Spa – a move into a new location at 2417 13th St.
The three have been in business for several years. Discoe and O'Connell co-own the Boutique and Williams owns the Salon & Spa.
The Boutique portion of the business was previously in a basement location; the Boutique and Salon were on two different floors.
"It's been really exciting," Discoe said. "Before, we were in a basement situation, and we just love having the natural light and the big pictures and the windows in the front. It's just a much more open concept."
Williams has been working in the salon industry since 1998. She said she's always had artistic passions, which led her to buy Valencia in 2015.
Before working at the Boutique, O'Connell was working in human resources for a local manufacturer.
After a while, though, she felt like she needed a shift in her life.
"Even though I loved my position there and I loved the people there, I was just in a position where I was ready for a change," she said.
Around that time, Discoe was looking at growing her business. The timing lined up and O'Connell opted to give it a chance.
"We decided it made sense to join forces and see if we could grow the business (that) she initially started together," O'Connell said.
There were many reasons why Valencia’s owners wanted to explore switching locations. At the former location, customers that wanted to shop at the Boutique had to walk through the salon, which was an uncomfortable experience for some.
The three women had been exploring options to make their old location more accessible, but their plans started to hit some roadblocks. Then Valencia was forced to close its doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
That's when Discoe, O'Connell and Williams decided to pull the trigger on moving to a new location.
The building on 13th Street needed some work at first but it has been worth it, according to the owners.
"It's a huge building," Discoe said. "We made plans to do some renovations. We knocked some plaster down, exposed some bricks and cleaned and cleaned."
Staying downtown was also important to them when looking for a new location. Williams noted that she'd like to see a business in every building downtown.
"The new location has been well-received," O'Connell said. "We've generated a lot of excitement downtown. So far, it has matched and exceeded our expectations."
That's not the only change coming to the Boutique.
Discoe said they plan to expand into home decor and gift items. Those interested can browse the selection online at http://www.valenciaboutiquecolumbus.com
Moving locations proved to be a good choice as Valencia is already seeing an increase in business. A grand opening is planned in early October.
"Business has doubled," Williams said. "It's just nice to have them on the same floor. When our clients’ (hair is) processing, they're over there shopping. I think people are just excited we stayed downtown. That was a big thing for me."
Peter Huguenin is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at peter.huguenin@lee.net
