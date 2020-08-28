Valencia moves to new location

"We decided it made sense to join forces and see if we could grow the business (that) she initially started together," O'Connell said.

There were many reasons why Valencia’s owners wanted to explore switching locations. At the former location, customers that wanted to shop at the Boutique had to walk through the salon, which was an uncomfortable experience for some.

The three women had been exploring options to make their old location more accessible, but their plans started to hit some roadblocks. Then Valencia was forced to close its doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

That's when Discoe, O'Connell and Williams decided to pull the trigger on moving to a new location.

The building on 13th Street needed some work at first but it has been worth it, according to the owners.

"It's a huge building," Discoe said. "We made plans to do some renovations. We knocked some plaster down, exposed some bricks and cleaned and cleaned."

Staying downtown was also important to them when looking for a new location. Williams noted that she'd like to see a business in every building downtown.