Valencia Salon & Spa and Boutique continues to thrive in downtown Columbus

The Valencia Salon & Spa Boutique building is quite a sight to see.

One end has all the various items one can find at the boutique from candles, soaps to cloths. The other end is where the salon is located, which includes the building’s original brick walls as part of the décor.

“It’s great,” Paula O’Connell - who co-owns Valcenia Boutique with Pam Discoe - said of the building. “It took a little work but not much.”

The boutique's origins sprang from a similar thought O’Connell, Discoe and Valencia Salon & Spa owner Amy Williams had about Columbus. O’Connell said they believed the area was missing places to find clothing that they enjoyed.

“That was kind of the premise behind opening the boutique and some of the styles that we carry still today,” O’Connell said.

Williams originally opened Valencia Salon & Spa in 2016. Not long after opening, her store would have a pop-up boutique - which ended up becoming Valencia Boutique - every so often.

The popularity of the pop-up convinced Williams, O’Connell and Discoe to have Valencia Boutique opened full-time. Both the boutique – which was located in the salon’s basement - and salon, however, became so popular that it outgrew its previous space in downtown Columbus.

Eventually, Williams, O’Connell and Discoe found a bigger building downtown unoccupied and decided to relocate to their new location, 2417 13th St., in August 2020.

“We just kind of outgrew it,” Williams said of their previous location. “When this place was available, we decided to come over here and both be on the same floor and flourish together.”

The business is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday and Friday; and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday.

Williams – who moved to Columbus in 2001 with her husband, Craig – said she always wanted to have her own salon, as well as loved the downtown. When the opportunity presented itself, she said she decided to go with it.

“I love the old and I love to see things refurbished and used,” Williams said of her fondness for downtown Columbus. “I think we have a great downtown. There have been so many great businesses that have opened.”

She added she’s been amazed by how much the downtown has grown over the past few years.

O’Connell – who grew up on a farm northeast of Columbus - had similar thoughts about the city’s downtown. She added she hopes that downtown continues to succeed for years to come.

“We’re getting there,” she said. “We are having more great places to shop downtown Columbus all the time. We want to be part of that. We think there’s a lot of potential for growth still today. … I’ve lived basically in Columbus for my whole life so to see it prosper and thrive is really nice.”

Williams said she's amazed to see how far the businesses has come.

“We started in a little 8-by-8 room and this is how it flourished,” Williams said.

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

