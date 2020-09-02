Van Beek joins Platte County Sheriff's Office

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mitchell Van Beek is on track to become an active duty deputy at the Platte County Sheriff’s Office.

Van Beek, 22, is currently undergoing field training in Platte County. Before coming to the area, he was a corrections officer at the Douglas County Department of Corrections in Omaha for a little more than eight months. Van Beek said the Platte County deputy position is what attracted him to Columbus.

“They had a job opening on the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center website. That’s how I found out about it,” Van Beek said.

Van Beek graduated with degrees in criminal justice and sociology from the University of Sioux Falls in South Dakota. He said he has always been interested in criminal justice, but knew he didn’t want to go to law school.

“I figured this would be something I’d love to do,” Van Beek said.

Van Beek said he is the only member of his family pursuing a career in law enforcement. He grew up in Inglewood, Iowa, and his family members – including his sister and two brothers – are back there.

Van Beek joined Douglas Corrections after graduating from the University of Sioux Falls. But, he said his desire to be out in the community pushed him to leave for the deputy position in Columbus.