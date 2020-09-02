Van Beek joins Platte County Sheriff's Office

Mitchell Van Beek is on track to become an active duty deputy at the Platte County Sheriff’s Office.
Van Beek, 22, is currently undergoing field training in Platte County. Before coming to the area, he was a corrections officer at the Douglas County Department of Corrections in Omaha for a little more than eight months. Van Beek said the Platte County deputy position is what attracted him to Columbus.
“They had a job opening on the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center website. That’s how I found out about it,” Van Beek said.
Van Beek graduated with degrees in criminal justice and sociology from the University of Sioux Falls in South Dakota. He said he has always been interested in criminal justice, but knew he didn’t want to go to law school.
“I figured this would be something I’d love to do,” Van Beek said.
Van Beek said he is the only member of his family pursuing a career in law enforcement. He grew up in Inglewood, Iowa, and his family members – including his sister and two brothers – are back there.
Van Beek joined Douglas Corrections after graduating from the University of Sioux Falls. But, he said his desire to be out in the community pushed him to leave for the deputy position in Columbus.
The hiring process for a deputy is thorough.
“We have an open period where we accept applications. Then there’s a competitive testing and written examination. After the written examination there’s an interview with the Platte County Merit Commission,” Sheriff Ed Wemhoff said.
If the candidate is approved by the merit commission, he or she undergoes an interview with Wemhoff and his command staff. The county completes a background check and only then does the candidate receive an offer of employment.
“They would start at some point in time. With this case, I asked Mitchell to start a couple of weeks prior to when we initially planned because we could’ve used his help with courthouse security. They obviously do get hired prior to going to the academy,” Wemhoff said.
The deputy trains at the academy for 15 weeks, and after graduating, they return and undergo another training process.
“With us, it’s typically a 12-week training process,” Wemhoff said. “That is here with a field training officer.”
Van Beek moved to Columbus in March. He recently graduated from the training academy and is currently doing field training.
“I’m riding with another deputy and he’s teaching me how they do it,” Van Beek said.
Platte County residents can expect to start seeing Van Beek out in the community around Thanksgiving, Wemhoff said.
“He seems like a really good kid. I hope he works out well, I hope he sticks around a long time,” Wemhoff said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
