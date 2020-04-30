Vazquez honoring seniors, healthcare workers with signs

Jennifer Vazquez loved her senior year of high school.
She loved all of the perks that being at the top of the secondary education food chain gave her: Priority seating in the student section, the dances with friends and the memories made from the best and worst of times. She wanted the exact same thing for her brother, who entered his senior year of high school last year.
Unfortunately, her brother won’t get the full experience of a senior year due to the coronavirus wrecking the fourth quarter of the school year. Vazquez, who works as a bank teller at Cornerstone Bank and is a photographer, felt that there needed to be an opportunity to make seniors' high school swan song as memorable as possible.
“I just wanted to bring a smile to the 2020 seniors,” Vazquez said. “I felt really bad with what’s going on. They are missing out on a lot and might not be able to do what seniors get to do.”
So, she started making signs to honor high school seniors like her brother. The signs have proven to be popular, and one chance encounter has allowed her to make an impact on a much bigger scale.
“Nicki (Woznick) from Brookestone Acres, she reached out to me to make a sign for her brother,” Vazquez said. “She started asking a few more questions about what I do and if I can make some custom orders for her. That’s when she brought up the idea of doing some for health care workers.”
Woznick is taking Vazquez’s designs to the next level, by selling them for $20 as part of “Health Care Heroes." The fundraiser will begin next week when Vazquez delivers the signs to Brookestone. Those seeking to purchase a sign can call Woznick at 308-830-3994 or Brookestone at 402-642-9260. Payment will be made through Venmo or PayPal. All of the proceeds from purchases of the signs will go towards the Vetter Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Vetter Senior Living, operators of Brookestone Acres.
Having the signs out there should help inspire both high school seniors and health care workers alike. Woznick said that the signs should help people understand that it isn’t just doctors and nurses who need to be commemorated during this time.
“I think it’s important (to recognize) that a health care worker (can be) anybody,” Woznick said. “That is somebody who works in an independent living or senior living facility, a housekeeper that does laundry, someone who does dietary (or) a paramedic, so making sure that everybody knows that they are recognized during this time.”
Woznick ordered more than 200 signs, all containing specialized messages for health care workers of all types, such as “Hearts for Health Care Heroes” and “A Health Care Hero Lives Here.” A similar kind of fundraiser for the Vetter Foundation isn’t new, as Brookestone does something like this each year. But with COVID-19 at the front of everyone’s mind right now, the focus for the fundraiser has understandably shifted.
“With COVID, we haven’t had a lot of opportunities for fun fundraisers,” Woznick said. “We felt like this would be a good opportunity for our team to be able to go out and be involved in the community and have fun while they were doing it.”
Woznick said she wants the signs to be a symbol of the wide-ranging scope of the health care industry, including those workers in senior care facilities that have become epicenters of the virus in certain areas.
For Vazquez, it’s an opportunity to do some real good and help people out, whether they’re a high school senior or someone working at a nursing home or a hospital trying to make it through the crisis.
“It really made me happy and excited that a small, little business like me (can) put a smile on people’s faces,” Vazquez said. “One thing that I always learned from my mom is that you want to try to put yourself out there and help the community. I want to be able to help the community out in any way that I can. If that’s putting a smile on someone’s face, that’s just what I hope to do.”
Zach Roth is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at zachary.roth@lee.net.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.