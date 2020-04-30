Vazquez honoring seniors, healthcare workers with signs

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-680-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jennifer Vazquez loved her senior year of high school.

She loved all of the perks that being at the top of the secondary education food chain gave her: Priority seating in the student section, the dances with friends and the memories made from the best and worst of times. She wanted the exact same thing for her brother, who entered his senior year of high school last year.

Unfortunately, her brother won’t get the full experience of a senior year due to the coronavirus wrecking the fourth quarter of the school year. Vazquez, who works as a bank teller at Cornerstone Bank and is a photographer, felt that there needed to be an opportunity to make seniors' high school swan song as memorable as possible.

“I just wanted to bring a smile to the 2020 seniors,” Vazquez said. “I felt really bad with what’s going on. They are missing out on a lot and might not be able to do what seniors get to do.”

So, she started making signs to honor high school seniors like her brother. The signs have proven to be popular, and one chance encounter has allowed her to make an impact on a much bigger scale.