Vegetable garden beginner's tips

For cool-season vegetables, a minimum soil temperature of 40 to 45 degrees Fahrenheit is the general rule. For warm-season crops, it is 50 to 60 degrees F. These are minimums. Optimum soil temperature for quick germination and steady growth is often warmer.

Also, the colder soil is the longer it takes seed to germinate so not many days are gained by seeding early. For example, at the minimum soil temperature of 45 degrees F, carrot seed can take 21 or more days to germinate. At the optimum temperature, they can germinate in seven days.

If warm-season vegetables are planted too early and soil is too cold for germination or root growth, the seed may rot, seedlings damp off, or at the very least germination is delayed. If germination occurs, seedling growth may be stunted or seedlings, as well as transplants, could be killed by an April frost.

If cool-season vegetables are seeded too late in spring, crops like peas, radish and broccoli will have poor quality if they ripen while temperatures are hot. Potatoes, onions and cabbage are more tolerant of hot temperatures while ripening and can be planted later than April if needed.