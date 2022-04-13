Vehicle accident results in heavy damages

A Tuesday evening vehicle accident in Platte County resulted in heavy damages.

According to a Wednesday press release from the Platte County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the intersection of Highway 81 and Lost Creek Parkway at 8:25 p.m. on Tuesday. They were responding to a semi-tractor/trailer rollover.

The driver of the 1998 Peterbilt truck, Kolton Wallace, 31, of Stewardsville, Missouri, had been traveling southbound on Highway 81 en route to Cargill in Schuyler with a load of cattle. As Wallace was turning onto Lost Creek Parkway, a strong gust of wind caught his trailer, causing the truck and trailer to blow over onto its side.

Wallace was not injured during the accident.

At the time of the accident, wind gust were over 40-50 miles per hour. The semi was loaded with 42 head of cattle at the time of the accident.

Northbound Highway 81 remained closed for approximately three hours due to clean-up and the removal of the cattle.

Total loss of property has been estimated at around $200,000.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted on the scene, and with traffic control, by the Columbus Fire Department, Columbus Police Department and Behlen Towing.

The Sheriff’s Office would like to send a special thank you out to our local cattle feeders, Jim Klug and those others associated with the extrication and hauling away of the cattle from the accident.

