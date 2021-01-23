'Very giving community': Columbus Area Future Fund reaches 500k goal

Much of the fundraising was completed in the latter half of 2020, Loseke noted, with committee members unable to hold fundraising events or large activities.

“It sure slowed us up,” CAFF Campaign Co-Chairman Rick Chochon said of COVID. “With restrictions we had, it definitely slowed (fundraising).”

Volunteers worked to the last hours of Dec. 31, CAFF Campaign Co-Chairman K.C. Belitz wrote in a Jan. 19 Telegram column, to finally reach the nonprofit’s goal.

“Columbus has proven, once again, that we are a community that gives back, that focuses on the greater good, that dreams of a better tomorrow for everyone who lives here,” said Belitz, who is also the chief operating officer with the Nebraska Community Foundation, in a provided statement.

Interest gained on the unrestricted endowment can be used to give grants to projects that will benefit the Columbus community. Having unrestricted funds means that Future Fund will be able to grant money for what is most needed in the community, Urkoski added.