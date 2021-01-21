Veterinarian workers, first responders get vaccines

Columbus Small Animal Hospital Director and Veterinarian Jim Kramer said he was thrilled to get the vaccine.

Because of his age, he said he would have received the vaccine around this time anyway, but the rest of the staff is younger.

“That’s the only way this pandemic can end,” Kramer said. “There are people refusing to be vaccinated and I don’t see the reason. (They can) protect themselves, their family, their loved ones, their community and people they don’t know.”

Kramer noted he is not protected yet as there are two doses.

“I don’t feel the big relief at this moment,” he said.

Still, the experience was as pleasant as it could be, he said.

The Small Animal Hospital for the past year has been limited in the number of human visitors who can be in the entryway at a time. For appointments, staff members retrieve the pet from outside. Human companions typically wait outside while the staff take care of the animal.

