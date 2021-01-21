Veterinarian workers, first responders get vaccines

Hailey Sigala received the COVID-19 vaccine for her 91-year-old great-grandmother.
She saw her great-grandmother, Addie Svoboda, for her 90th birthday party last January. Then, a few weeks later, the world started to shut down.
Sigala is a receptionist at the Columbus Small Animal Hospital, 2278 39th Ave., and, as such, is part of the first group for COVID vaccinations.
“She got the vaccine… We haven’t seen her since COVID started and we’re starting to miss her,” said Sigala, who added Svoboda resides in an assisted living home. “…Almost a year later, we get to see her through a window at her assisted living home, but that’s about it. She’s old, she doesn’t know how to work her phone.”
On Tuesday, Sigala walked into the East-Central District Health Department and got her temperature taken. She remembers everything spaced out, 6 feet apart. She was vaccinated and waited for 15 minutes afterward to make sure she didn’t have a reaction.
Wednesday, she recalled good times with her great-grandmother.
“She is a party animal. She is just a hoot,” Sigala said. “(She is) the woman who keeps our entire family together… she is all of our rocks.”
Columbus Small Animal Hospital Director and Veterinarian Jim Kramer said he was thrilled to get the vaccine.
Because of his age, he said he would have received the vaccine around this time anyway, but the rest of the staff is younger.
“That’s the only way this pandemic can end,” Kramer said. “There are people refusing to be vaccinated and I don’t see the reason. (They can) protect themselves, their family, their loved ones, their community and people they don’t know.”
Kramer noted he is not protected yet as there are two doses.
“I don’t feel the big relief at this moment,” he said.
Still, the experience was as pleasant as it could be, he said.
The Small Animal Hospital for the past year has been limited in the number of human visitors who can be in the entryway at a time. For appointments, staff members retrieve the pet from outside. Human companions typically wait outside while the staff take care of the animal.
Kramer said he makes sure to wash his hands a lot, before any patients and between patients.
“They can’t be in the building without a mask, employees or anyone,” he added.
Since Dec. 28, ECDHD has immunized 432 people, according to a Jan. 13 press release.
The vaccinations have gone to local physicians, pharmacists, developmentally disabled persons, long-term care staff and residents, dentists and veterinarians, according to the communication.
Guidelines change regularly and vaccine allocations are week-to-week, ECDHD Emergency Response Coordinator Libby Finochiaro said in the release, making it hard to put a time on when each sector gets vaccinated.
All of those at the Columbus Fire Department will eventually get the opportunity to get the vaccine, Fire Chief Dan Miller said, if they want it. It’s based on five different levels of risk of coming into contact with a COVID-19 positive individual.
“It’s a big relief that the vaccine is available to our members because it allows them to have a level of comfort in doing their job,” Miller said.
Kramer and Sigala said they have scheduled their second dose of the vaccine for Feb. 18.
For Sigala, she is unsure of how it will work once both she and her great-grandmother have their second shots.
It would be nice to see her and be in the same room with her, Sigala said.
"She’s been through a lot being 91," Sigala added. "She gives us (advice), like always make sure you’re happy first, because you’re the only one that’s going to be able to create your happiness.”
It was just a huge relief to be one of the first people in her family to get the vaccine, she noted.
"Not a lot of people have their great-grandmas in their life," she said. "To be able to say mine is 91, and still rocking it, is amazing. And I wouldn’t trade it for the world."
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.