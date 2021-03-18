VFW raises money for flag

On the morning of March 11, a new flag was raised in the gymnasium at Schuyler Central High School.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4836 raised $125 to replace a smaller flag with an 8- by 12-foot flag, which Quartermaster Marvin Hladky said could be seen by all four sides of the gymnasium.

"(It was) very patriotic and heartwarming," Hladky said. "(The previous flag was) almost the same size as some of these trophy banners, so we felt that the flag needs to be also recognized but maybe a little better."

Hladky has been with the VFW since between 1966 and 1977. He has been in Schuyler his whole life, 75 years, except for the two years he was in the Navy at Vietnam.

The VFW has done things like this before, for example buying a flag for the Schuyler Cemetery for military funerals.

"They had one that was getting kind of torn and tattered," he said. "We did purchase one for the Schuyler Golf Club."

There are some fundraisers, he added. The money goes to different causes, like the post-prom, and flags.

"That's what we use … to give back to our community," Hladky added.

