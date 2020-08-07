Vi Flood spreads kindness through painted boards

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Vi Flood of Schuyler has thank you notes all over her house from people who found one of her painted rocks or received a kindness board.

Flood paints rocks and leaves them places to brighten other's day. Earlier this year, she started kindness boards for people to pass on with kind messages.

“I painted one rock and left it up there at the beach … near Yankton,” Flood said. “This little girl found it. I had put the word grace on the back and it ended up that her name is Grace…and her grandmother told me that she was so excited she found a rock with her name on it.”

Flood has all kinds of stories like that, she said.

She started the boards because she thought people needed encouragement in 2020, but now it’s to help people during the COVID-19 pandemic. She will take a board and state on the back that it is a "kindness board."

She gives instructions – keep the boards for one week and before passing it on, write a kindness message on the back. The board gets passed on for a given period, which right now is eight weeks. At the end of the eight weeks, the person who ends up with it gets to keep it.

“I want to lift people’s spirits during this virus thing and give people encouragement,” Flood said.