Viaduct lighting project started

Motorists traveling along the south part of 33rd Avenue may have noticed workers appearing to hang off the side of the viaduct. The Commonwealth Electric Company of the Midwest recently started a project that will upgrade the viaduct’s lighting.

The project includes multi-colored high-grade LEDs specifically made for outdoor use, noted Commonwealth Project Manager Jeremy Braun.

“It's along the sides … there are three arches as you go over the viaduct, it's going to shine up onto those arches and change the color of the arch,” Braun said.

The Columbus City Council OK’d the improvement more than a year ago, according to Mayor Jim Bulkley. The current lighting isn’t working correctly and hasn’t for some time.

“It's taken some time to get it (the project) here because of supply chain issues and then coordinating with UP (Union Pacific Railroad) that we can do it and all that. It's a way to enhance the viaduct and light up the entrance to our community from the south,” Bulkley said. “It was in the budget. We talked about it, it made sense to do it because what was there from the original viaduct, many had burned out, were old-fashioned, inefficient lighting. This is just a better package that is currently efficient in today's world, and it actually has some options for different lightings that can take place.”

City Engineer Rick Bogus noted in a memo that current lighting has sustained damage from hail, ice and road salt, The Telegram reported in July 2021. They will be constructed at a different angle to lessen the potential for those damages. The new lighting should provide better aesthetics for drivers and lower the city’s operating costs.

Braun said Commonwealth finally started on the work three weeks ago. The project itself is simple - the biggest challenge has been coordinating between the different entities involved, including Union Pacific, he added.

The business has already been getting quite a few calls from community members asking what’s going on at the viaduct, Braun said.

“I'm trying to push everything to be done before the week of the Fourth of July,” Braun said. “I'm really hoping that we can get the red, white and blue fade in and stuff like that. So we're pushing for that day as hard as we can.”

Bulkley said he believed plans aren’t set in stone yet in regards to special lighting for Independence Day, but there will be a variety of options available once the new lighting is installed.

“The efficiency of today's lighting compared to just what we had 10, 12 years ago is tremendously different and better. …The new lighting is just so much better and brighter,” Bulkley said.

“We're just pretty excited about getting it done and finally being able to get it done.”

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.