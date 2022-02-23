Viking Band Showcase this weekend

In hopes of raising money for the band in a new way, the first ever Viking Band Showcase will be held this weekend.

Being held from 5 to 7 p.m. this Saturday at Lakeview High School, the event will feature a raffle, silent auction, bake sale and – of course – live performances from the school’s bands.

“The jazz band, the concert band they're going play some of the songs that they played at marching band. It's going to kind of be a mixture of the different types of music from their prep band and all things. They're going to do some random songs from each grouping that they do throughout the night,” said Christina Leffers, secretary of the Band Parent Organization (BPO), which is putting on the event.

There were about 44 items to be included in the silent auction, at Leffers’ last count, and soda and water will be available for purchase. People need not be present to claim their silent auction item.

“We were trying to find some new, more interactive and fun ways to have some fundraising instead of just showing up at people's doors and selling things,” Leffers said.

Cheeseburger meal tickets were being sold until Feb. 15. However, people can still come out and support Viking bands. General admission into the event is $5 at the door.

All the proceeds raised will benefit the bands. Leffers said some of the funds will go to the BPO to help purchase things such as new podiums or instruments for students without the financial resources to buy one, so they rent an instrument from the school.

“There's other parts of the proceeds from the night that will actually go to the students’ personal accounts that they get to use for their band trips that they take next year,” she added. “When they were selling tickets for the meal, the proceeds from that goes into their personal accounts to help them pay for their band trip.”

Leffers said the idea for the fundraiser came about after the BPO talked to bands in other communities who hold similar events. It seemed like it would be a fun event, she noted, and it’s a way to share the Viking bands’ music with the community.

“Our biggest thing was it was another way to get our music in front of the community. …We are hoping it'll be successful and we can maybe keep doing it every year,” Leffers said.

Reach The Columbus Telegram newsroom at news@columbustelegram.com.

