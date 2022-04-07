Village of Duncan to expand

Duncan, a village with a population of just under 400, located southwest of Columbus, recently began construction on a residential subdivision on the east half of town, north of Highway 30. This is the first addition to the town since 2014.

The subdivision, consisting of several midsize homes, will be a welcome addition, said Jeff Oppliger, chairman of the village board.

“We’re excited in the village here to continue to grow Duncan. Housing is definitely a commodity nowadays,” Oppliger said.

This would provide residents interested in purchasing a new home a place to live that’s just outside of Columbus, but not so far as to be a difficult commute, at just a 10-minute drive on U.S. Highway 30.

“Our goal is to provide some affordable housing for folks that live and work around the Columbus area,” Oppliger said.

This is also an opportunity for first-time homebuyers to acquire a new home in a very competitive market. Oppliger added that the community is great for younger families looking for a long-term place to live and grow.

“We’re looking to get some young families and I think it will be a good thing for our community. It’s a great community for young families,” Oppliger said

With the addition, some infrastructure changes will occur including upgrading water infrastructure for those that live near the subdivision.

“I feel that housing goes pretty fast and I think that as long as Columbus continues to grow, Duncan will continue to grow. As industry grows, Duncan will be a great bedroom community for folks working in Columbus,” Oppliger said

Travis Stempek, chairman of planning and zoning in Duncan, said he also hopes this will encourage people to live in town, not just to help the town grow physically, but to help the community grow stronger.

“I think any expansion is incredible, especially new homes. Any opportunity for people to move to a community with a bar restaurant and a Catholic church, to keep the town moving is great,” Stempek said. “We’re a town that’s always moving forward. We don’t really have a pause button.”

Steve Lloyd, a contractor and the owner of the property where the houses are being built, said the addition of these houses is a significant change in a village like Duncan and that he hopes it bodes well.

“If you build 12 houses in Columbus, it’s not that big of a deal, but if you build 12 houses in a small town, it is a pretty big deal,” Lloyd said.

