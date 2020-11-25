Viral hope

Dr. Keith Vrbicky, a Norfolk doctor, has been working on two vaccine trials right here in Nebraska. “The new science of this vaccine appears to be highly effective and safe,” he said. “I had two patients who were pregnant at 18 and 26 weeks respectively who each became very sick from the virus. They were very healthy women, yet they were in the hospital. We still don’t know what the long-term effects may be for their babies. Finding a vaccine is important. That’s why I agreed to help do the research right here in Norfolk. In the Moderna trial, we randomized 300 patients 50-50 to a placebo or vaccine group. For the Pfizer trial, we did the same thing with 200 patients. We required weekly diaries and blood draws––some had a sore arm or a nighttime fever. These were among the worst side effects we saw. Not a single patient said they wished they had not entered the trial. Both vaccines were successful in stimulating antibodies for COVID at very high levels. Also, patients in the placebo arm were much more likely to be later diagnosed with COVID than those who got the vaccine.”