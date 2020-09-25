Virtual event to take place of We Can Run, Walk & Roll

Columbus Community Hospital’s annual "We Can Run, Walk & Roll" event is canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but residents can still get active through a virtual experience.
The event is essentially a walk or run that allows for those of all ages and of all abilities, such as those who need to utilize wheelchairs, to participate.
“Even now, with DHM (Directed Health Measure) Phase 4, measures for COVID ... we just felt like it changed the atmosphere of the event, change the way we operate with trying to maintain social distance,” said Doug Janssen, director of rehabilitative services at CCH.
“We really felt like rather than celebrating our 10th anniversary, which would have been a little extra celebration… we thought, ‘Well, let’s just postpone it until next year when we have a less restrictive atmosphere.'"
Those who utilize wheelchairs and participate in the usual event are allowed up to three team members who can assist them throughout the race alongside everyone else there, Janssen noted.
“It’s very inspiring to see everybody’s kiddos or adults or may be assisted by a team but then, near the finish line, they oftentimes are standing up out of the wheelchair and walking across the finish line,” Janssen said. “That’s what we’ve experienced the last nine years – crossing the finish line and everybody’s cheering everybody’s who’s accomplishing great things by finishing the race and doing something fun outside.”
Although the traditional race is canceled, organizers still wanted to encourage residents to be active by participating in various physical activities outside.
“It could be walking, running, biking, anything of that type,” Janssen said. “We encourage them to take a picture of themselves while doing it, they can print their own bibs similar to what they would get at the actual event. If they post that on the hospital’s Facebook page, they’re entered into a drawing where there’s a couple of nice gifts being given away. They can also download or print their own medal if they want to do that as well.”
A press release from CCH states that those uncomfortable sharing their photo online or don’t have a Facebook account can send their photo(s) to kadahl@columbushosp.org. The main prize is an Apple Watch with two other winners receiving Apple Airpods.
The virtual event will take place Oct. 19-25.
For Janssen, the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in another problem – de-conditioning due to lack of activity.
“We’ve been told to stay home or maybe our work situation where we’re sitting a lot more, a lot more of it is online … much of that time is sitting instead of up and moving around like we’d normally do,” he noted.
Janssen said he is hoping that the virtual event will promote staying active throughout the remainder of the coronavirus pandemic.
Typically, the "We Can" walk generates proceeds from sponsors and participants’ entry fees, which are used to purchase adaptable tricycles called AmTrykes. Although CCH isn’t seeking fundraising, those who still wish to contribute can.
“There still might be people that want to donate and, if they’d like to, they’re certainly welcome to donate on behalf of our event through the Columbus Community Hospital Foundation,” Janssen said. “Any donations made, like we have in the past for the event, will be utilized to purchase AmTrykes in our community for kids and adults who are differently-abled.”
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
