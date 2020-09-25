Virtual event to take place of We Can Run, Walk & Roll

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Columbus Community Hospital’s annual "We Can Run, Walk & Roll" event is canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but residents can still get active through a virtual experience.

The event is essentially a walk or run that allows for those of all ages and of all abilities, such as those who need to utilize wheelchairs, to participate.

“Even now, with DHM (Directed Health Measure) Phase 4, measures for COVID ... we just felt like it changed the atmosphere of the event, change the way we operate with trying to maintain social distance,” said Doug Janssen, director of rehabilitative services at CCH.

“We really felt like rather than celebrating our 10th anniversary, which would have been a little extra celebration… we thought, ‘Well, let’s just postpone it until next year when we have a less restrictive atmosphere.'"

Those who utilize wheelchairs and participate in the usual event are allowed up to three team members who can assist them throughout the race alongside everyone else there, Janssen noted.