Virus claims Saint Anthony's fish fry, other Lenten meals

A Columbus tradition for more than three decades became the latest victim of COVID-19 when Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts mandated a limit to public gatherings on Monday afternoon.
The Saint Anthony's Knights of Columbus Council #9264 fish fry, held at the parish elementary school since the 1980s, was forced to call it a season after only five weeks of operation due to the pandemic.
As the snowball of cancellations and postponements picked up steam over the weekend, Saint Anthony Pastor Ross Burkhalter and Rey Jarecki, the head of the fish fry for 31 years, originally planned to suspend dine-in orders and allow takeout. But once the governor advised of the 10-person limit, tough decisions had to be made.
Other fish fry locations in Columbus seemed to be adapting to the news but not completely closing operations.
"It's disappointing, but it's out of your hands," Burkhalter said. "We toyed with the idea of the drive-through, but still, when you have to work in the kitchen you have to have 10 or less, that's a state thing. We just decided, because we have a lot of guys who have to work in there due to the volume of meals that we get, we just wouldn't be able to do it with 10 guys that effectively."
Saint Anthony's Knights of Columbus fish fries normally begin before the Lent season to give the group an opportunity to make adjustments prior to Friday abstinence of meat kicks in for Catholics in the six-week liturgical journey to Easter.
The council began this season on Valentine's Day and was set to serve up to April 3. The fish fry is not held on Good Friday.
Once the governor announced in Monday's press conference, it signaled an end to the 2020 fish fry season.
"I was out of town that day and got a call from Rey and we talked about how it was probably just best to cancel it," Burkhalter said.
The Columbus Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) and Fraternal Order of Eagles also hold Friday fish fries.
The Telegram reached out to the VFW earlier in the week and was told by a representative over the phone, who declined to share his name, that nothing could be confirmed or denied about the status of the fish fry.
The Eagles Club could not be reached by phone but indicated on its Facebook page that the fish fry would continue as takeout only.
Saint Anthony's normally receives its shipment of fish during the week. Fish left over is donated to Columbus & Living Water Rescue Mission, and thus, the parish doesn't have a stock of fish that won't go to use.
But, now that Archbishop George Lucas has given a dispensation for Sunday Mass, and Saint Anthony Elementary has suspended classes, life at the church, as many churches across Columbus, the state and the nation, has been put on hold.
"This is just a small microcosm of what's going on all over the nation right now in churches and businesses and restaurants right now," Burkhalter said. "It's a tuffy, it really is."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.