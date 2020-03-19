Virus claims Saint Anthony's fish fry, other Lenten meals

A Columbus tradition for more than three decades became the latest victim of COVID-19 when Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts mandated a limit to public gatherings on Monday afternoon.

The Saint Anthony's Knights of Columbus Council #9264 fish fry, held at the parish elementary school since the 1980s, was forced to call it a season after only five weeks of operation due to the pandemic.

As the snowball of cancellations and postponements picked up steam over the weekend, Saint Anthony Pastor Ross Burkhalter and Rey Jarecki, the head of the fish fry for 31 years, originally planned to suspend dine-in orders and allow takeout. But once the governor advised of the 10-person limit, tough decisions had to be made.

Other fish fry locations in Columbus seemed to be adapting to the news but not completely closing operations.

"It's disappointing, but it's out of your hands," Burkhalter said. "We toyed with the idea of the drive-through, but still, when you have to work in the kitchen you have to have 10 or less, that's a state thing. We just decided, because we have a lot of guys who have to work in there due to the volume of meals that we get, we just wouldn't be able to do it with 10 guys that effectively."