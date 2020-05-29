Virus hits nursing home

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Columbus nursing home recently announced that eight of its residents and two associates have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Heritage at Meridian Gardens, 4515 38th St., received the results of tests done earlier following the first reported case just a week ago. The facility announced Wednesday that an associate tested positive for COVID-19 and then announced Thursday that a second resident had tested positive.

Lacey Jungman, vice president of communications at The Heritage Communities, told the Telegram that as of Friday afternoon, six additional residents and one additional associate tested postive, bringing the total to eight residents and two associates.

All of the facility’s first-floor residents were tested Monday with all second-floor residents being tested Thursday.

“We’re waiting on the remaining test results,” Jungman noted.

The floor from which the first case was identified has been labeled a red zone, meaning that extra care is taken in that area. The rest of the building is labeled as a yellow zone.

“We’ve assigned associates for only that area to help mitigate the spread,” Jungman said, adding that a corporate nurse will be visiting Meridian Gardens to take stock of the situation.