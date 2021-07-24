Vishay holding duck race and appreciation luncheon for employees

It may be strange for anyone driving past Vishay Intertechnology around lunchtime on Thursday as two workers will race in duck costumes for a good cause.
At 11 a.m., Vishay is stopping its plants and having a grill out in the manufacturer’s parking lot. As part of the event, Vishay is also raising funds for the annual Columbus Area United Way (CAUW) duck race, which will happen on Aug. 13 at the Pawnee Plunge.
The manufacturer is selling off tickets for the race to its workers while also holding a race itself.
“We just wanted to do something for our employees who are donating,” said Vishay Human Resources Recruiter Yesenia Coria. “We’re doing something fun for them. We have five plants here and so we are stopping production.”
Vishay Intertechnology, 1122 23rd St. in Columbus, manufactures discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are designed for industrial, computing, automotive, consumer, aerospace, medical, telecommunications and military markets.
Coria said though it’s a secret who is going to race, it will be two members of the leadership teams who will participate in the obstacle course. They will know who the competitors are the day of the event.
“They’re going to be racing in duck suits,” she said. “We’re going to promote the United Way (duck race) by if they buy a duck on that day, they can pick a winner. If they win between those two, they will win Vishay wear.”
Coria said Vishay has held similar events for its employees in previous years, but this will be the first time they are holding a race like this. Also, it's meant to show appreciation for employees who have donated to the CAUW.
Vishay Senior Director of Operations Brad Barrs said this event promises to be an enjoyable experience for the staff.
“It should be fun,” Barrs said. “There are going to be plenty of cars slowing down I’m sure because it’ll be right out front.”
The CAUW duck race is back to its normal time and location after being postponed last year due to COVID-19. In 2020, the event was held in December at the Columbus Family YMCA.
Around 18,000 rubber ducks will navigate their way down the Pawnee Plunge lazy river this year. Only a select few will cross the finish line while there are the lucky duck awards in which three rubber ducks are picked out of the water at random.
This year’s top prizes consist of $10,000, groceries for a year, a dream vacation, utilities for a year and more. These will be awarded to whoever had one of the 10 fastest ducks that crossed the finish line.
Duck Race tickets - which cost $5 per person - can be bought at any area bank, the CAUW office or the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce. Additionally, tickets can be purchased until the day of the event. The race is in conjunction with Columbus Days.
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.