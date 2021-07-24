Vishay holding duck race and appreciation luncheon for employees

Coria said Vishay has held similar events for its employees in previous years, but this will be the first time they are holding a race like this. Also, it's meant to show appreciation for employees who have donated to the CAUW.

Vishay Senior Director of Operations Brad Barrs said this event promises to be an enjoyable experience for the staff.

“It should be fun,” Barrs said. “There are going to be plenty of cars slowing down I’m sure because it’ll be right out front.”

The CAUW duck race is back to its normal time and location after being postponed last year due to COVID-19. In 2020, the event was held in December at the Columbus Family YMCA.

Around 18,000 rubber ducks will navigate their way down the Pawnee Plunge lazy river this year. Only a select few will cross the finish line while there are the lucky duck awards in which three rubber ducks are picked out of the water at random.

This year’s top prizes consist of $10,000, groceries for a year, a dream vacation, utilities for a year and more. These will be awarded to whoever had one of the 10 fastest ducks that crossed the finish line.

Duck Race tickets - which cost $5 per person - can be bought at any area bank, the CAUW office or the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce. Additionally, tickets can be purchased until the day of the event. The race is in conjunction with Columbus Days.

