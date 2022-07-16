Visit the hospital's chapel

When a child enters the world, a family changes. When that same child becomes sick or needs medical attention, it can be scary. When a parent or grandparent undergoes an elective surgery, family members may feel worried or uneasy.

Most experiences in hospitals have the potential to cause stress and emotions. We understand. That's why we created a special place for visitors, patients or staff who need an intimate spot to process their feelings or seek support from a higher power.

The hospital chapel is a non-denominational, spiritual place that is available for anyone to use at any time. It is located on the first floor, east of The Gift Shop and the waiting area.

Over the years, the chapel has become an inclusive place where people —irrespective of their faith — have found a haven — a place of quiet reflection, a place to weep and a place where they can express their despair and hope.

The Columbus Community Hospital Foundation would like to welcome you to the chapel during your next visit.

The foundation recently helped renovate the chapel, thanks to a generous donation from Julie Jarecke Gebauer and her husband, Davin. They donated money for the project to honor Julie’s parents, Joseph and Anita Jarecke.

The chapel now has five beautifully upholstered chairs. Two of the chairs have kneelers, and one is a bariatric chair. The room also has an altar with a Bible and a bookcase that houses various reading materials.

Directions from the main entrance:

1. Use the main entrance behind the "Respect for Service" statue.

2. Take an immediate right — away from the information desk.

3. Pass The Gift Shop and waiting area.

4. Enter the door to the left.

The foundation is humbled to contribute to your overall experience at our hospital, but we couldn't do so without generous donors. To learn more about the chapel and additional ways to support the hospital through the foundation, please visit columbushosp.org or call 402-562-3377.

Cori Fullner is the executive director of the Columbus Community Hospital Foundation.